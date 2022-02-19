Toothpicks, colored thread and paper together may not seem like much to everyday people. These common objects that are often stashed in most folks' junk drawers. One local artist has been inspired to share her faith and talent through those objects.
Christine Perreault, of Horn Lake, was hosted by the Southaven Arts Council Saturday night at Coffee Central in Southaven to exhibit her works of wood and thread.
Perreault creates miniature sculptures, figures, scenes and dioramas among her other talents to share he Christian beliefs and the source of her inspiration.
“My mom passed away in 2008, in about 2012 I went on the internet to research paper quilling,” Perreault explained. “It’s where you wrap up paper into shapes or pictures. I saw dolls like that. I thought it might be to difficult for me. Then I saw these toothpick dolls, really little. I wanted to do it, make mine stand up or sit down.”
A diorama of The Lord’s Supper was Perreault’s most intricate, detailed, time consuming and challenging piece she had completed. She emphasized the particular work of art is not for sale.
“I had to take the toothpicks, position them in the little chairs, glue each joint together, wrap it, then cross stitch the thread to create this whole scene,” Perreault explained. “I’ve loved art since I was little. I don’t have a job, I’m disabled because of my anxiety, I had to do something.”
Not being in the workforce prompted the Renaissance woman to stay productive during her leisure time.
“I’m the kind of person who wants to help other people,” Perreault said. “I make jewelry, I watercolor paint, I write, I get bored and I want something new.”
Watching TV all the time doesn’t appeal to the artist.
“This (art medium) has so many possibilities,” Perreault added. “Right now I’m working on one of Jesus and his sermon on the mount.”
Thirty-one pieces were on display at the coffee shop including depictions of the Statue of Liberty, the characters of the TV show “Designing Women,” a diorama inspired by the Southaven Arts Council, Barbie’s Dream House, and a Rick Springfield concert.
Other works currently in development for Perreault include Jesus walking on water and the woman at the well.
“These are the best ones and I’m proud of every one of them,” Perreault said. “I go to Walmart to get toothpicks and thread.”
Friends at Perreault’s church, Twin Lakes Baptist Church in Horn Lake, ask her for some commissioned pieces. She only requested a small donation for supplies.
“I made about 80 dollars in donations and they all had a fit over them,” Perreault said. “Kelly over at the arts council gave me the idea for Barbie’s Dream House.”
Kelly Adkins, president at the Southaven Arts Council, said the Perreault’s showing was the council first big event since COVID.
“Tina (Tatum) has been great about letting us use this space, we have poetry nights here, receptions and exhibits before COVID,” Adkins said. “Christine is a new artist, she has never shown before. One of our goals as an arts council is to find people who don’t know they’re artists yet.”
Adkins said she was thrilled to showcase talents outside of traditional fine arts.
“This is pop culture, this is Biblical scenes, it’s things we all know,” Adkins said. “I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been involved with arts in DeSoto County for ten years.”
Adkins said Barbie’s Dream House was her favorite piece after asking for Perreault to create it.
“I’m a big Barbie fan, but I also like the Rick Springfield one,” Adkins said. “I grew up watching General Hospital when I was a kid. (Perreault) has been a fan of his also.”
Adkins said anyone interested in purchasing one of Perreault’s originals can contact the council through social media. Adkins said she is planning other pop up shows with other artist in the future.
Two coffee shop patrons were impressed with the handiwork and detailed displays. Harry Bixie and Micah Turner said Perreault’s art was a visual treat.
“The Jesus riding into Jerusalem was really good, I liked that one,” Turner said.
“The attention to detail was great, you wouldn’t expect someone could do that with just toothpicks and cloth,” Bixie said. “I think she’s really capturing the essence of the Christian faith in a lot of ways.”
