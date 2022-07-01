As we prepare for our 4th of July plans, many of us will be menu planning. And no Independence Day table would be complete without a show-stopping patriotic dessert. Sheet cakes decorated as American flags and big berry trifles in tall glass dishes often adorn red or blue checkered tablecloth covered tables. The dessert I’m making this year is the charming single-serving version of our favorite red, white and blue desserts with the Southern flare of a Mason jar.
These trifles are cute and delectable - the perfect size to snag before you find a spot on a picnic blanket for the fireworks show. They would go great in a cooler on a pontoon boat. Or take them poolside or to any barbecue.
They’re super easy to prepare - the assembly being the most time-consuming - at a whopping 10-15 minutes depending on how many you make. Have a happy and safe Fourth!
Ingredients:
1 batch of cake batter (boxed or homemade, see notes)
TWO 16 oz fresh strawberries
2 pints fresh blueberries
1 package sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
2 cups half and half
Canned or homemade whipped cream
8-12 half pint Mason jars
Instructions:
Make cake mix according to package instructions. Or for homemade gluten-free, check the recipes tab at www.familywellnessjournal.com. Bake according to recipe instructions and set aside to cool.*
To make the pudding, combine the pudding mix with the half & half whisking thoroughly, then let set in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.
Chop washed strawberries into tiny pieces with a knife or food processor. Cut the cake into small ½ inch cubes. You may end up with some cube and some crumbs which is okay.
Assemble the trifles in the mason jars by layering all ingredients in a red, white and blue pattern. Strawberries, then pudding, then blueberries, then cake and repeat. Top with whipped cream and berries. Can be enjoyed right away or refrigerated for up to 5 days. Makes 8-10 half pint mason jars.
*Recipe notes: I like to make this cake gluten-free and sweetened with a zero-calorie sugar alternative. For this recipe I used the cake recipe on my website (referenced above) with King Arthur 1:1 gluten-free flour mix and King Arthur zero calorie baking sweetener, both available at Kroger. There are many good gluten-free and healthier option cake mixes available. Check your local grocery for options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.