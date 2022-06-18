Brandon native and cooking blogger, Lisa Bynum provided a cooking demonstration on June 18 at the Hernando Farmers Market for Senior Day sponsored by Shared Health Mississippi.
Bynum’s website, The Cooking Bride, focuses on familiar southern favorites sometimes with a twist. The recipe she demonstrated for local senior citizens was a grilled vegetable kabob.
“I am so excited to be here today to share one of my favorite way to cook vegetables in the summertime,” Bynum said. “We’re making grilled vegetable kabobs, and one of the reasons I love making these in the summertime is that you can get creative as you want.”
Bynum’s kabob ingredients included sweet corn, zucchini, mushrooms, red bell pepper and yellow squash.
“If there’s something up here that you don’t like, you can leave it off or substitute it with something else,” Bynum said. “Sometimes, when I can find really big, thick asparagus, I like to use those too.”
Bynum said it is important to pay attention to the sizing of the vegetables for the kabobs. She recommends cutting most of the vegetables into quarter inch slices, with the corn being a little thicker and the bell pepper being a little smaller. She also de-stemmed the mushrooms and used the whole top.
“The thing about kabobs is that if the pieces are too small they could fall off of the skewer,” Bynum said. “Or, if they’re too big, you may have trouble cooking them.”
The next step to the recipe was a marinade. Bynum kept it simple with just a few ingredients for the mixture.
“We’re going to do a quarter cup of whatever olive oil you like to use,” Bynum said. “And then, a quarter cup of balsamic vinegar. I like to add fresh herbs from my garden. I have fresh basil, oregano, thyme and rosemary. If you don’t have fresh herbs, you can use dry but they are more concentrated, so you would only want to use about half of what the recipe calls for.”
Bynum said that the marinade should typically sit for about 10-30 minutes and then the kabobs are ready for the grill.
“When we’re at home, we usually grill these outside on my husband's charcoal grill,” Bynum said. “If you have a George Foreman grill like this, they cook a lot faster so you would need to check them after about 10 minutes.”
The vegetables will be ready when they are tender but not too soft.
“You don’t want them overcooked, but you don’t want them too soft,” Bynum said. “You want them to have a little bit of a crisp bite to them.”
Bynum said her cooking demonstration at the farmers market was a way to show senior citizens and other audience members how to take advantage of access to fruits and vegetables.
“Right now, it’s the summertime and there's such an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables,” Bynum said. “It’s so much better for you than eating some of the processed food. When you have abundance and a few quick and easy recipes it’s so much easier to be healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.