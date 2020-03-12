Sanders — Lemock

Paul and Nellie Sanders of Hernando are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Alexia Sanders, to Cordairus Lemock of Southaven. He is the son of Howard and Veronica Lemock Sr.
The wedding is set for April 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Brown MB Church with the reception at Southern Elegance. Pastor Bartholemew Orr will be officiating
The bride-elect graduated from Richland Northeast in Columbia, S.C.; a 2011 graduate of NWCC’s nursing program with an ADN (Assoc. Degree in Nursing). She is Head RN at Baptist Memorial Health in Memphis.
The prospective groom is a graduate of DeSoto Central High School; graduate of NWCC (EMT Certificate) and became a Marine Corps man in 2013. He is employed as a Shelby County Firefighter.
