Happy Independence Day! Don’t you just love a holiday in the middle of the week? The timing just seems to work out for a lot of us to celebrate the weekend before, the weekend after, and all week in between. Okay, okay…we’ve got to work and fit life in, too, but it just seems a little more laid back.
Whether you’re poolside, lakeside, oceanside or just enjoying watching the storms roll in on your front porch it’s great to be in Mississippi, USA for our nation’s 247th birthday.
So, in case you haven’t had enough celebrating, here’s a PATRIOTIC dessert you can share for the weekend after Independence Day. Fruit Pizza has been around for a long time and finds its way to potluck tables from time to time. It’s a great dessert because it’s light and refreshing, colorful and easy to make. And, it’s a crowd pleaser.
Notes: As a Culinary Nutrition Instructor, I aim to make ingredient swaps that are healthy and accessible. For example, I use Einkorn flour or all-purpose gluten-free flour for the cookie dough. I also use allulose or monk fruit in place of sugar. If you want to use a pre-made sugar cookie dough, just skip the dough making part of this recipe. I would recommend not using cool-whip, but instead making homemade whipped cream because it’s better for you and super easy.
Patriotic Fruit Pizza
Ingredients:
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
your favorite red and blue berries
(for the whipped cream):
2 cups cold heavy whipping cream
½ cup powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla
(for the cheesecake topping):
16 ounces (1 brick) cream cheese softened
1 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Instructions:
Make the cookie dough. In a large bowl with a hand mixer (or use a stand mixer) combine the butter, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Add in the dry ingredients and mix slowly until a soft dough comes together.
Grease one large round pizza pan or two 8” cake pans with soft or melted butter and press the dough into the pan, spreading it to cover the bottom of the pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or until the edges begin to brown and the cookie is cooked through. Let cool.
Make the whipped cream: Add the heavy cream to a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer and mix on high speed until creamy and thick. Add in the powdered sugar and vanilla and mix until well blended. Reserve 1 cup of whipped cream and set the rest aside.
Make the cheesecake topping: Add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, lemon juice and vanilla to a medium sized bowl and mix on high with a hand or stand mixer until creamy. Do not overmix. With a soft spatula fold in 1 cup of reserved whipped cream until smooth.
Spread the cheesecake topping in an even layer onto the cookie crust. Then spread the whipped cream (you may not need all of it).
Arrange berries or other fruit in any pattern you wish on the top. Serve right away or store in air-tight container until serving.
Enjoy!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the website FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award-winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
