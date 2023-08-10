My family and I just came back from our yearly visit to the Adirondack Mountains. My husband grew up there so it’s a special place for us. Averaging about 75 degrees in the afternoons, it’s a nice escape from the Memphis heat. And, being close to the Canadian border, the sun set after 9pm. The crisp, cool evening air is the perfect opportunity for backyard campfires and people up there tend to have a campfire every night.
I wrote this recipe in cooler weather dreaming of mild Mississippi evenings this fall. But, you make these S’mores in the oven - so make them any time of the year. S’mores Bars are a great way to enjoy S’mores without having to build a campfire and without the sticky mess.
Notes: As a Culinary Nutrition Instructor, I aim to make ingredient swaps that are healthy and accessible. In this recipe, I use gluten-free graham crackers. There are many brand options. If you want to reduce the sugar-impact you can use sugar-free marshmallows and chocolate. My favorite brand is ChocZero online.
I love hearing when readers try my recipes, and I’d love to hear from YOU! Drop me a line anytime you want to dish about cooking or nutrition. shannonfeol@gmail.com
Gooey S’mores Bars
Ingredients:
10 oz. graham crackers, crushed
4 tablespoons of melted butter
1 16oz. Bag of mini marshmallows
1 12 oz. bag of chocolate chips
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Crush the graham crackers to fine crumbs. In a bowl combine the crumbs with the melted butter with a for. Set aside ½ cup of mixture for the topping.
Spread the crumb mixture into a 9x13 baking dish. (To make slicing much easier, line your dish with parchment paper). Bake for 10 minutes until set and beginning to brown. Add the marshmallows on top in an even layer and return to the oven for up to 10 minutes until they are gooey and beginning to brown. Add the chocolate chips on the top and return to the oven for up to 5 minutes until they are fully melted. With a rubber spatula spread the melted marshmallows and chocolate to gently combine. Top with reserved crumb mixture. Let cool for at least 30 minutes. Slice and ENJOY!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the website FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award-winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
