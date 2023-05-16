If you’ve ever been uninspired in the kitchen, don’t worry - I’ve been there, too. Sometimes life just gets busy and you want to heat up the quickest and easiest thing. Or even…order takeout! Me too, friend! We’ve got some pretty delicious places in Desoto County. We love Chuki’s and El Agave for tacos and queso. And Wayback for great burgers! OB Pizza Company has my very favorite cauliflower crust pizza, and Wolf River Brisket’s nachos are amazing.
I always come back to my kitchen after a day away, really missing fresh homemade food - the kind that has that little extra something about it (the love put into it, I guess - and the seasonings, too!) - even if it means there are dishes to wash.
Lately before dinner, my husband and I have been sitting on our front porch steps with a drink in hand watching some pretty colorful Mississippi sunsets. Watching dogs chase tennis balls and kids running the property. We’ve been enjoying a few Lemon Drop martinis recently and I’ve been so inspired by the fresh flavor lemon brings to a dish. With Spring weather, we’ve abandoned crock pot meals and soups for fresh, seasonal flavors, garden veggies and salads, and fruity desserts.
This lemon bar cookie recipe is exactly what it sounds like - a traditional lemon bar in a cookie shape - great for a dessert tray. The lemon curd can be store bought or homemade. It’s ridiculously easy to make and so simply delicious. Its acidity and bright essence perfectly balances out the gooey butter cookie underneath. An itty-bitty sprinkle of powdered sugar cuts the acidity of the lemon for the perfect bite.
These cookies aren’t crunchy or even chewy - they bite like a gooey butter cake or crinkle cookie just like they should. I hope you enjoy this recipe!
Notes: To make this recipe easier, you’ll need a 1-inch cookie scoop and a melon-baller tool. When I make this for my family I absolutely use Einkorn flour or a 1:1 gluten-free flour blend and will use a zero calorie sweetener in place of the sugar. Putting healthier ingredients into decadent baked goods is one of my favorite things! You can make your own lemon curd sugar-free. For the recipe, visit my website at www.familywellnessjournal.com
Gooey Lemon Bar Cookies
Ingredients:
-2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
-2 tsp baking powder
-½ tsp salt
-6 oz. cream cheese, softened
-¾ cup softened butter
-1 ½ cup sugar
-2 eggs
-2 tsp vanilla extract
-1 tsp almond extract (optional)
-¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
-1 cup powdered sugar
-1 10 oz. jar of lemon curd (see notes)
Instructions:
In a medium sized bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt and set aside. In a large bowl, beat together the butter and cream cheese with a hand or stand mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add one at a time the sugar, eggs, extracts and lemon juice.
Mix on low speed until you have a smooth, sticky dough. It should hold together and not be liquidy, but will be sticky. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes. Put the powdered sugar into a small bowl.
Scoop one cookie at a time with a 1-inch cookie scoop and drop into the powdered sugar. Toss to coat and place on a cookie sheet at least two inches apart. When the cookie sheet is full use the back of the melon-baller tool to press a well into the middle of each cookie (or use your thumb) like a thumbprint cookie.
Bake for about 15 minutes or until the bottom edges are golden brown. The cookies will look underdone and sticky but are cooked through. Cool for about 5 minutes on the pan then cool completely on a wire rack. Spoon a small amount of lemon curd into the middle of each cookie, then dust with powdered sugar with a mesh strainer or sifter.
Best stored in a single layer on wax paper or parchment paper. Makes about 3 dozen.
Enjoy!
About me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the blog FamilyWellness-Journal.com Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted AUtism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award- winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.