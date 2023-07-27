Sometimes it’s nice just to slow down and sit when we would normally be on the go. I can’t count the number of times I’ve headed out the door with three kids and their backpacks, my gym bag, computer bag and a lukewarm half-drunk cup of coffee in hand. But, it’s so much nicer porch-sitting with my coffee in the morning enjoying every sip watching the dogs and chickens in the yard (or “Farm TV”, as my husband calls it).
One of my favorite things to do while I’m traveling is visit coffee shops. There’s something nice about coffee someone else makes, isn’t there? Plus, coffee shops have pastries, too. Right now, we’re visiting our family cabin in the Adirondack mountains and I’ve been visiting the coffee shop every day. I was talking to one of my friends about how good their pastries are, especially their blueberry-lemon loaf. That’s always my cue to challenge myself to make it at home. So, here’s the recipe. Sweet and bright. Perfect with coffee. On a porch somewhere.
Notes: As a Culinary Nutrition Instructor, I aim to make ingredient swaps that are healthy and accessible. In this recipe I use Einkorn flour. I realize this isn’t in everyone’s kitchen. You can use all purpose gluten-free flour or organic AP flour. I also use allulose instead of white sugar. You can use any 1:1 zero calorie sweetener. Make this dairy-free by using almond milk and subbing coconut oil for the butter.
I love hearing when readers try my recipes, and I’d love to hear from YOU! Drop me a line anytime you want to dish about cooking or nutrition. shannonfeol@gmail.com
Glazed Lemon-Blueberry Bread
Ingredients:
1 ½ - 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon each, baking soda and salt
1 cup sugar (or alternative, see notes)
¾ cup milk
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup melted butter
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries + 2 tbsp flour
For the glaze: juice of 1 lemon and ½ cup powdered sugar
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8x4 loaf pan (or mini loaf pans) or line with parchment paper.
In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Mix well with a whisk and then form a well in the middle. Mix the remaining ingredients into the well (before adding blueberries, mix them with 2 tbsp of flour to coat - this helps them not sink to the bottom of the bread). Mix until you get a smooth batter with a hand mixer or whisk.
Transfer to the pan and bake for 45-55 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for at least 30 minutes. Make the glaze. In a small bowl combine the lemon juice and powdered sugar with a fork until smooth. When the loaf has cooled, drizzle the glaze on top and let set. Slice and ENJOY!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the website FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award-winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.