Here’s a summer side dish you’ll love to keep in your recipe arsenal. Dijon Roasted Potatoes are an easy and amazing compliment to chicken, steak, burgers or anything else. The key to this recipe is more in the simplicity and the process rather than the ingredients. Reminiscent of a potato salad, but with a little crunch and a little caramelization. Side note: did you know that the Germans eat WARM potato salad? It’s delicious, too!
You can use butter OR bacon grease in this dish. You can add some chopped fresh Rosemary for an herby kick. You can cook this on the grill to add some smoke or bake in the oven. You could even use the air fryer! This recipe “par-boils” the potatoes to cook them through without burning or drying out.
Notes: As a Culinary Nutrition Instructor, I aim to make ingredient swaps that are healthy and accessible. For example, I like to use organic potatoes when I can find them. I also use cooking spray made with avocado oil.
Dijon Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients:
3 pound small potatoes like red or Yukon Gold
Salt, pepper, and garlic powder
4 tablespoons melted butter or bacon grease
4 tablespoons dijon mustard
Cooking spray
1 sprig fresh Rosemary (optional)
Instructions:
Rinse potatoes with warm water and slice in half. Add to a large pot and cover with water. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to medium and cook until the potatoes begin to soften but are not cooked through. Drain.
Preheat the oven to 375. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and arrange the potatoes in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Drizzle with melted butter/bacon grease and dijon mustard. Toss with a large spatula to coat and then rearrange the potatoes into a single layer.
Bake for about 20 minutes or until the potatoes are soft and golden brown. For cooking on the grill or smoker follow these same steps including using the baking sheet. Make sure to toss the potatoes with a spatula while cooking to keep the potatoes from sticking. In an air-fryer, follow these same instructions in the air fryer basket and reduce time to 15 minutes. Check at 5 minute intervals.
Transfer the potatoes to a serving bow and ENJOY!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the website FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award-winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
