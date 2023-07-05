Ask me to name an all-American food and Buffalo Wings will go at the top of the list. Truly, if you’re feeling hungry and patriotic, you can’t go wrong with wings. It’s claimed that buffalo wings originated at the Anchor Bar in - you guessed it - Buffalo, New York. With some of our best friends in said city, we’ve been able to visit a time or two. And, yes, we’ve had some fantastic chicken wings there. Both at mainstay restaurants and at our friends’ dining room table.
Buffalo sauce is that perfect balance of spicy and smooth and it’s great on not just wings. In fact, buffalo chicken dip has gone viral on the internet. It goes great on any kind of chicken, in fact. Hence the inspiration for this perfectly patriotic side dish.
Share this with friends on your 4th of July cookout table, I promise you’ll love it!
Notes: As a Culinary Nutrition Instructor, I aim to make ingredient swaps that are healthy and accessible. For example, I substitute chickpea pasta for regular pasta. Most store-bought buffalo sauce is made with inflammatory oils, but the homemade version is made with butter and is so easy. I like the texture of the veggies when you get a fine dice with the food processor, but you can absolutely skip that step. With this dish, you truly don’t have to compromise on taste to swap for healthier ingredients.
I love hearing when readers try my recipes, and I’d love to hear from YOU! Drop me a line anytime you want to dish about cooking or nutrition. shannonfeol@gmail.com
Buffalo Ranch Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
-8-10 oz. pasta, any shape
-1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup hot sauce
½ cup salted butter
-1 tsp garlic powder
-3 stalks celery roughly chopped
-¾ cup shredded carrots
-1 ½ cup cooked chicken, chopped
-4 strips of bacon, cooked crispy and chopped
- 1 small red bell pepper chopped
-1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
-¾ cup sour cream
-3 tablespoons ranch seasoning
-salt and pepper to taste
-OPTIONAL ½ cup crumbled blue cheese, ¼ cup chopped scallions
Instructions:
Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain, rinse and mix with one tablespoon of olive oil. Then let cool. Add the celery and shredded carrots to a food processor and pulse until they are finely diced. You can skip this step if you like a chunkier pasta salad. Set aside.
Over medium heat combine the butter, hot sauce and garlic powder to make the Buffalo sauce. Transfer to a mason jar without a lid and let it cool.
When the pasta has cooled add it to a large bowl. Add in the rest of the ingredients. Important note: the buffalo sauce will likely separate while cooling, so shake it up in a lidded mason jar or other container before adding it in. Mix well. If desired, top with blue cheese crumbles and scallions. Eat right away or refrigerate. Enjoy!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the website FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award-winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
