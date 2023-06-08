Robert Fuller did not want to star in a new medical drama called “Emergency” that was being produced by Jack Webb.
Having recently starred on the hit western show “Wagon Train,” Fuller wanted to wait for another western TV series to come along.
But this was the 1970s and the time of the once dominant TV western was coming to an end. There wasn’t going to be another western show for him to star in.
Fuller had never met Jack Webb, creator of “Dragnet,” so as a courtesy he thought he would at least tell him in person that he wasn’t interested. Things didn’t work out as he had planned.
“Jack Webb got me out of the saddle and wearing a stethoscope,” Fuller, now 89, said in a telephone interview from his ranch in Texas. “But he was the only guy who could do it.”
Fuller had become a star in TV westerns and after “Wagon Train” went off the air made a movie called “The Hard Ride.” Webb was looking for an actor to play the lead on “Emergency” and saw Fuller in the movie.
“I got home and my agent called,” Fuller said. “He said ‘Bob, I have some news. Jack Webb has got a new series going at the studio and wants you to star in his new series.’ I said, oh really? What’s it called? He said ‘it’s called Emergency.’ I said ohhhh that sounds like a medical show. I don’t want to do a medical show. I’m waiting to do a western. My agent said ‘are you crazy? There isn’t a western on the horizon. They aren’t making westerns any more for television. You’ll wait until you grow a beard.’ He said ‘Bob, you don’t understand. Jack Webb doesn’t want anybody else in this town to play the lead but you. You’ve got to do it.’”
Fuller said he went to Webb’s office on the Universal Studio lot to tell him the news and was shocked what happened next.
“I walk in and I said hi, Mr. Webb. I’m Robert Fuller. I’ve never met you before, but I’ve always admired your work. But I want to tell you at the start that I’m really not interested in doing a medical series,” Fuller said. “Webb looked up at me and said ‘shut up and sit down.’ I swear to God, just like that. He said ‘do you drink?’ I said yeah. He said ‘go fix yourself a drink and come back her and sit down.’ I went over to the bar, poured myself a big vodka, and I sat down in front of his desk. Two hours later, I walked out of that office with 15 pages of a two-hour world premiere television series and 15 sold episodes for NBC that was going to start shooting in four days. I couldn’t believe it. He talked me in to it.”
Fuller played Dr. Kelly Brackett, head of the ER staff at the fictional Rampart General Hospital, along with actors Julie London and Bobby Troup. The show revolved around two Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics played by Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe, who made up the Squad 51 medical and rescue unit.
“Emergency” was known for its technical accuracy and realism and Fuller admits it was hard sometimes to say the lines which were full of medical jargon.
“I was used to saying ‘they went that-a-way,’” Fuller said. “The dialogue was going to be rough. When I said something to Jack Webb he reached down under his desk and picks up a five-pound “Dorland’s Medical Dictionary,” throws it at me, and says ‘read that. You’ll do fine.’ That’s what got me through it, that medical dictionary for pronunciation and what everything meant.”
Fuller said they had a full time doctor acting as a technical consultant and two paramedics on staff to ensure realism.
“We we were probably 99 percent accurate on that show,” Fuller said. “We got an award from the American Medical Association. I did not pick up a scalpel without having a real doctor from Harbor Medical behind me working with me making sure I held my scalpel right. Every operation there, we had a real doctor to work with me to ensure it was as accurate as we could possible make it.”
“Emergency” ran for seven seasons from 1972 to 1979 and turned out to be one of the most fun acting jobs that he ever had.
“I had the time of my life,” Fuller said. “I knew Julie and Bobby beforehand, so that was a thrill. We were all friends and had parties and we had a great crew for that seven years. It was a family. We had a lot of fun. Jack Webb turned out to be one incredible guy. We got along so good.”
Fuller will be sharing stories from his acting career on “Emergency,” “Laramie,” and “Wagon Train” this week at the MidSouth Nostalgia Festival. Fuller has been a long-time popular guest at the show and has his own fan club with over 6,000 members, many of who show up to meet him when he makes appearances.
“This is a great festival,” Fuller said. “I think I have done about 15 or 16 of them. The people who run it are great and it is just fun to see all of the people who love these old westerns and TV shows. The hotel is sold out, so it’s going to be a big one. And it’s going to be great too because my wife, Jennifer Savage, who was on “St. Elsewhere,” is going to be with me. They are going to have my old pal Bob Pine and the cast of CHiPs will there, and my dear friends Patrick Wayne and Buck Taylor. We have some great people there.”
Ironically, Fuller said he never had any ambition to become an actor. He moved to California with his parents, who were professional dancers, when he was 16, and quit school early on. Fuller worked as a ticket taker at Grumman’s Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard for 30 cents an hour in 1952. He met a group of guys around his age who came to the theater regularly and worked as extras in Hollywood. They encouraged him join the Screen Extras Guild.
“They kept saying, ‘Bob, you out to get into the Guild. We make good money.’ I said ‘what is good money? They said the basic pay is $12.05 a day, but with overtime I could make $30 a day,” Fuller said. “That was a heck of a lot better than 30 cents an hour. So I said alright, I’ve give it a try.”
Fuller applied to get into the union and about two weeks later got a call to report to MGM to work on a movie called “Above and Beyond” starring Robert Taylor and Eleanor Parker.
“I showed up the next day and was a soldier,” Fuller said. “I marched all day long. I got a little overtime and at the end of the day I had a check for $30. So that was that. I was in the Screen Extras Guild. You made a phone call every day and they tell you what studio you will be working at and what you are going to do.”
Fuller can be seen dancing in the “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” routine with Marilyn Monroe in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and appeared in the Doris Day musical “Calamity Jane.”
His acting career had to be put on pause though when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served 17 months overseas before returning to the United States in 1955.
Fuller said he wasn’t going to continue acting, but was convinced by his friend, actor Chuck Courtney, to attend an acting class taught by Richard Boone, who would later star in the TV western “Have Gun, Will Travel.”
“When I got back from the Army I told Chuck I’ve got to quit this extra business and try to get a decent, steady job because I didn’t have any education,” Fuller said. “He said ‘no, you’re not. There is a new guy in town teaching acting called Richard Boone and we are all in his class and he is fantastic. I want you to join his class.’ So they talked me into going. This was way before “Have Gun, Will Travel.” He had done a show called “Medic.” So I did a scene with him and he liked what I was doing. He said ‘I think you have a chance to be an actor. I want you to study with me.’ He sent me to New York in 1956 to study with Sandy Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where he had gradated from. And then when I came back in 1956, Chuck was getting ready to star in “Teen Age Thunder” and I got a part in that. That was my first picture. I did two movies in 1956. I did “Teen Age Thunder”” and “The Brain From Planet Arous.”
Fuller decided from then on to focus on being an actor and soon became a popular guest star on television in dozens of shows like “Highway Patrol,” “Cimarron City,” “The Restless Gun,” “The Big Valley,” “Mike Hammer” and “Death Valley Days.” He was even considered for the role of “Little Joe” Cartwright on “Bonanza,” but lost the part to Michael Landon.
Fuller called those early days of acting in episodic television as his “training ground.”
“I don’t know how many shows I did,” Fuller said. “They were great. Those were meaty parts. All of those little parts kept getting bigger and bigger all through 1956, 1957, and 1958. “I was THE guest star in TV shows. And that led to them offering me a series on “Laramie.”
Fuller played Jess Harper, a young, hot-headed drifter who takes a job running a stagecoach stop for the Great Overland Mail Company. The seres ran on NBC from 1959 to 1963.
Fuller said Jess Harper and “Laramie” will always be his favorite role.
“Jess Harper was my breakthrough,” Fuller said. “It put me on TV. “Laramie” was a good show. It was the best part I’ve ever had and I was lucky to have it.”
After “Laramie” ended, Fuller joined the cast of another popular TV western, “Wagon Train” in seasons 7-8, as scout Cooper Smith. He stayed with “Wagon Train” until it ended its run in 1965, then appeared on film in the westerns “Incident at Phantom Hill” and “Return of the Seven” with Yul Brynner.
He stayed busy in the 1980s and 1990s appearing on shows like “The Love Boat,” “The Fall Guy,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” where he played Wade Harper, the great-great-grandson of his “Laramie” character. He even made a cameo in the Mel Gibson “Maverick” remake.
Fuller retired from acting in 2004 and said there is nothing that will ever get him to go back to Hollywood and act again.
“Absolutely not,” Fuller said. “Fifty-two years is enough for me. I’ve been asked to go back to work many times, including “Yellowstone.” I turned them down. Besides, I don’t like the picture business anymore. I don’t like the people in it. I won’t go back to California. Period.”
Fuller said he loves the fact that all three of his shows - “Laramie,” “Wagon Train,” and “Emergency” - are still being show on television and being enjoyed by new and old fans alike. He said he never in a million years thought the shows would remain as popular as they are now.
“Not in a hundred million years,” Fuller said. “It is amazing. The neat thing about it, particularly for “Laramie,” it is a whole brand new audience of people who have never seen that show. They are now enjoying “Laramie.” It has been incredible.”
Fuller said he believes part of the reason those shows endure is because they were just clean, wholesome, fun entertainment that the whole family could watch together.
“I am proud of all three series I was on,” Fuller said. “They were great for kids and adults to watch. I hate message shows, but Jess Harper has a lot to offer kids to learn from, and they did. They learned the cowboy way, which is a great way to live.”
Although, Fuller admits he does cringe when he sees the striped pants and sideburns that he had on “Emergency.”
“Oh my God. It’s like living the 1970s all over again,” Fuller said. “Jennifer laughs at some of the clothes I was wearing. I picked those clothes out. They had a wardrobe budget that was incredible. But that’s what people were wearing in the 70s. I look at myself now and those pants and those sideburns. Oh my.”
