Holding their spot on brunch menus everywhere, quiche is a classic. Back in my Memphis days, I would always order the quiche from La Baguette. Now that I’m a Mississippian, the generous slices from Coffee Central in Hernando are my absolute favorite.
Versatile as they may be, quiches are an exercise in patience and thoughtfulness. Done “right”, they’re an investment in time… time well spent, obviously.
Of course you want a nice pie crust, crimped neatly on the edges for that picture-worthy slice. Then you want a perfect ratio of milk or cream to eggs blended until frothy. And, you can add whatever you like into them. Some of my favorites are sausage, spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, broccoli, bacon or pancetta, and - of course - any type of cheese. They don’t bake fast either…but, once again, patience is a virtue.
So, have a slice at your favorite brunch place. Or, try your hand at homemade. I promise it’s worth it!
Recipe Notes:
Aside from the “add-ins” - this is a basic quiche recipe. So, feel free to change what you add in and make it your own. Some kitchen tools that really help with this recipe are a food processor, pie weights, parchment paper, and a pie crust guard (to prevent burning the edges). Use what you have… a line of aluminum foil around the edges can also work. You can use a store-bought pie crust or make the crust the traditional way with a manual pastry cutter. For a deep pie dish, use 6 eggs and 1 ½ cups half & half. This recipe reheats well as individual slices.
Ham Mushroom and Gruyere Quiche
Ingredients:
For the Crust:
2 ½ cups AP or Einkorn flour, plus more for dusting countertop
¾ tsp salt
12 Tbsp. cold butter, cut into small cubes
¼ cup ice water
For the Filling:
4 eggs
1 cup half & half
1 ½ tsp salt
¾ tsp ground black pepper
¾ tsp garlic powder
1 cup cooked ham, cubed
1 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
2 4oz cans of sliced mushrooms (or use fresh)
Instructions:
Make the crust: In a food processor combine the flour and salt and pulse to combine. Add cubed butter and pulse several times. Then mix on low for about 15 seconds. The mixture should be crumbly with no large pieces of butter. With the food processor on low, gradually add the water and mix until a dough JUST comes together. It should not be very sticky or wet, but hold together just enough to form a ball. Wrap tightly in plastic and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
Lightly flour your countertop and roll out the dough to about ⅛ inch thick. Gently fold in half, then fold in half again. Transfer to a 9-inch pie dish so the point of the folded dough is in the center, then carefully unfold and press into the bottom edges so the inside is covered. Trim the edges at the top with a sharp knife and crimp the edges with fork or fingers. (Optional, but recommended: line the pie crust with parchment paper then add pie weights. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Carefully remove pie weights, prick the bottom of the crust several times with a fork, and bake for 10 more minutes. This will ensure a great texture after the final bake).
With a stand or hand mixer combine half & half, eggs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder (or season how you like it) and mix until you get a smooth, fully incorporated consistency. Fold in ham, cheese, and mushrooms. Gently pour into the pie crust. Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 50-55 minutes or until eggs are set. To prevent burning or over-browning, use a pie crust shield. Cool completely for easy slicing. Enjoy!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the blog FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - a competition team in the KCBS circuit.
