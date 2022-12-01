Artichoke Baked Chicken
Everyone needs a few tried and true chicken dinner recipes to lean on for a weeknight or Sunday dinner. For my husband’s Aunt Carol, it was always “Cornflake Chicken”. Self-explanatory, of course, it was uncomplicated and made with love - even if we did shake a lot of salt on it in the end.
This artichoke chicken recipe would be a great staple in any kitchen. One you can keep on hand and pull out every once in a while. The chicken isn’t breaded, so it’s gluten-free and low-carb. It packs a flavor punch without a long ingredient list.
I recommend a pre-packaged chicken seasoning. In fact, most of my weeknight meals involve seasoning mixes and “rubs”. It’s a minimalist approach to seasoning - just a few shakes from one container. Lately I discovered Trader Joe’s brand new “Everything But the Leftovers”. It’s a perfect poultry seasoning and was great in this dish. You can also substitute any kind of marinated artichokes or artichoke sauce, tapenade, bruschetta or antipasto instead of canned artichoke hearts. It’s great served over rice or a bed of salad greens.
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Boneless skinless chicken breast or thin breast cutlets
Chicken seasoning of choice
2 tbsp each butter and olive oil
1 package Boursin cheese
1 can artichoke hearts, chopped*
¼ cup each white wine and heavy cream
1 cup shredded mozzarella
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Season chicken breasts on both sides with your favorite chicken seasoning. Or, season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. For whole, large chicken breasts, run a sharp knife through the center horizontally to butterfly or make thin cutlets.
Melt butter together with olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot and beginning to sizzle, cook the chicken breasts in a single layer (in batches, if necessary) for 4 minutes each side or until browned on both sides.
Remove chicken from pan and set aside. In the same pan over medium with reserved grease, add white wine and whisk, scraping the bottom of the pan to deglaze. Add the cream, Boursin and artichokes. Whisk until Boursin cheese is melted and mixture is fully incorporated and starts to thicken. Remove from heat. Add chicken back to the pan and spoon the sauce mixture over it. Top with cheese. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve over rice or salad greens. Enjoy!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the blog FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
