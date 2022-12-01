This cake is a new recipe in my kitchen. I needed a dish to share for “coffee hour” at church and, of course, I waited until Sunday morning to figure out what to bring. I pulled out an apple muffin recipe I had on my website and switched out a few ingredients. And, VOILA! I had made something my husband asked me to make again. I’ve made it a few times now and it really hits the spot.
As always, I tend to swap out ingredients to fit more into our family’s diet. My swaps for this are: Einkorn or gluten-free flour, sugar-free pudding mix (Simply Delish brand from Kroger), And, monk fruit or stevia instead of sugar. I do use the zero-calorie versions for brown sugar and powdered sugar, too. They are more expensive, but since this is a treat we don’t have every day, it’s easier to justify the expense.
My husband says it “tastes like fall” - and truly, tell me you can’t imagine sitting on your porch eating a piece of this cake with a cup of coffee. The oats give the cake a nutty texture and the Greek yogurt and pudding mix keep it super moist. The apple sauce and spices give it that “taste of fall” my family has been raving about. It's quick and easy to make and a perfect dish to share.
Ingredients:
2 cups flour (or use gluten-free AP flour blend)
1 cup rolled oats
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp each ground nutmeg and ground clove
1 small package of instant vanilla pudding mix
1 cup Greek yogurt
½ melted butter
2 eggs
¾ cup applesauce (unsweetened)
¾ cup sugar or honey
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract
Optional: juice of 1 orange
For the icing:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 small package of vanilla instant pudding mix
½ cup powdered sugar
Preheat your oven to 350. Grease a 9x13” baking dish and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients and set aside. In a separate bowl combine the yogurt, eggs, melted butter, applesauce, sugars, vanilla extract and orange juice (if using) and mix with an electric hand mixer until well blended. Pour over the dry ingredients and mix just until all ingredients are well blended.
Pour batter into your prepared dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the top begins to brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Cover with a kitchen towel and let it cool completely.
Make the icing: In a stand mixer with whisk attachment whip the cream on high until you get soft peaks - do NOT over mix. On low, add the pudding mix and powdered sugar and mix just until combined. Spread evenly over cooled cake. Slice and enjoy!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the blog FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach. Robert and Shannon own and operate Uncle Feol’s BBQ - an award winning competition team in the KCBS circuit.
(0) comments
