No matter the twists and turns that my life has taken on a seemingly daily basis, there is one thing that can center me, and give me perspective on the fact that the sun will always rise tomorrow…a good, robust meal.
Of course, being an award - winning BBQ chef, and the fact that I am married to an outstanding BBQ chef and Certified Nutrition Expert - the lovely Shannon Feol - means that we eat often – and well – using almost always fresh, organic ingredients with a focus on overall health, nutrition, and sustainability.
So, when it comes to food, we are absolutely blessed, and if it isn’t obvious, food is always on our minds!
A few years ago, Friday nights turned into ‘pizza night’ at our house, as we introduced our kids to home delivery pizza. To that end, pizza night consisted of us ordering from a local pizza chain, with gluten free crusts(we have a son on the Autism spectrum so we are very careful about gluten and GMO foods, and try to stay gluten free) that were, honestly, pretty flavorless – like cardboard.
It got the BBQ chef in me thinking – is there a way, a technique, possibly even a veritable HOLY GRAIL of pizza making that will provide our family with an existential pizza experience, all while being healthy, nutritious, and with a low gluten index that makes it inherently digestible, so when you are done eating you don’t want to die?
Move over Indiana Jones, for I have found the Holy Grail – of pizzas.
It wasn’t easy, to be honest. After reading about 12 pizza books, researching extensively online, and getting into the lab with a lot of embarrassing failures(lab = our home kitchen), I finally developed a pizza crust and technique that has our kids, and even my wife, begging for what is termed ‘Daddy’s Homemade Pizza.’
And they simply can’t get enough of fit.
I need to warn you – this is a two - day preparation. But assuming you are willing to put in the time, you will find your Friday nights to be absolutely enchanted with a deep dish pizza that has its roots in Detroit Oil Pan Pizza techniques, using Einkorn flower for a spectacular, better than regular flour flavor, and a low gluten, easily digestible crust that breaks and snaps memorably with each rich, buttery, crispy bite – leaving you and your crew wanting more, excited for this next upcoming Friday(or Thursday, when the chef in your family has to start the dough process.)
For this first pizza I am preparing my wife’s favorite recipe: Sausage, green pepper, and mushroom. Feel free to alter it as you like, as long as you infuse the dough with cheese cubes(see Step 8).
Like it? Make it? Improve upon it? Let me know and drop me a line at robertfeol@gmail.com.
Ingredients and Tools:
2 - 9 inch x 12 inch rectangular pan for Detroit style pizza
Fish spatula
Bench scraper
Bladed Pizza Rocker
‘Gripper’ for Detroit style pizza pans(so you don’t burn your face off when turning or removing your pizza from the conventional oven.’
3 Tbsp Olive Oil per pan, for coating
--
For The Dough(Makes 2 9x12 inch Deep Dish Pizzas)
2 Cups warm water
2 Tbsp Instant Yeast
3 Tbsp Honey
1 Teaspoon Salt
1/8 Cup Garlic powder
2 Tbsp Italian seasoning
4-6 Cups Einkorn Flour*
2 Tbsp Anthony’s Premium Dry Malt Powder(This is NOT OPTIONAL IF YOU WANT AWESOME PIZZA)
3 Tbsp Olive Oil
For The Toppings:
3 lbs Wisconsin Brick Cheese – 1 lb cubed for dough insertion and 2 lbs shredded, for toppings
½ lb raw, sweet Italian ground sausage rolled into ¼ inch balls
1 Green pepper, sliced into strips
2 4 oz. cans of sliced mushrooms(substitute fresh as you wish, my wife prefers canned)
Italian seasoning
Oregano
For The Pizza Sauce
1 28oz can San Marzano tomatoes (or whole peeled tomatoes)
1 tsp each, salt and garlic powder
1/2 tsp each, dried oregano and ground black pepper
Step 1: Prepare the Dough
*Einkorn flour is a joy to work with and if you start working with it you will find that not only does it taste better in almost all circumstances but it is lighter and digestible in almost all preparations – providing you with nutrition and sustainability while looking like a cooking pro. It is also very low on the gluten index which means it has an extremely weak gluten structure, so you don’t have to knead it incessantly to get a great rise. The flip side is, you frequently have to take the dough by feel, and straight measurements don’t necessarily correlate.
Start with your two cups of warm water in your mixing bowl. Add the 3 Tbsp honey. Yeast, and salt. Wait 10 minutes for yeast to start to foam and froth.
Set your stand mixer on the lowest setting. Add, in 1 cup increments, the Einkorn flour but when you get to 3 cups, start adding in half cup increments. Keep the mixer on low using a bread hook. Around your 4th cup, you will start adding flour until the dough becomes sticky and starts peeling itself off the edges of the bowl.
Add your dry garlic powder and Italian seasoning. This will give the crust a savory flavor and rustic taste.
Let rest five minutes for dough to fully hydrate, then restart mixer on lowest setting.
Add your dry malt powder and 3 Tbsp of olive oil. Keep adding (slight amounts) of flour until you feel that the dough is sticky and slightly oily but firm enough to knead. It should stick to your fingers.
Spoon the dough out onto a small slick of olive oil on countertop. You will add small amounts of flour here as you turn the dough over and over, kneading slightly. Let the dough rest about 10 minutes, then repeat this process about 3 more times. When complete, place dough into oiled bowl, cover with saran wrap, and allow to rest in the refrigerator overnight. Dough will rise significantly overnight. The next morning, remove from the refrigerator, ‘punch’ the dough down and knead it again, and leave out in the warm kitchen, covered in saran wrap so it doesn’t dry out.
Step 2: Pan the Dough and Prepare the Toppings
After your dough has risen significantly on Day 2(about 6-7 hours and a few ‘punches’ later, remove it from your bowl and, using a bench scraper, divide the dough ball in half(should be enough to make two pizzas. Place about 3 Tbsp of olive oil in each pan and grease the pan including the sides generously. You will have oil left in the bottom of the pan pooling slightly. THIS IS IMPORTANT - LEAVE THIS OIL DO NOT REMOVE IT. Then, place your dough into the pan and, using your fingers, make ‘dimples’ in the dough and spread it towards the edges. If you have left it in 65 degree or warmer air all day it should be relaxed and reach to the sides of the pan. If it isn’t quite there, let it relax for 10 minutes and try again. It will get there. Note – the dough will continue to rise.
Take half of your cheese cubes and spread them throughout the dough in the first pan, then repeat the process with the other pan. Press them gently into the dough. The dough will continue to rise over the cheese cubes, which will make for a deep and cheesy bite.
Sprinkle oregano and Italian seasoning over the dough.
Add the remaining cheese and toppings – you will need a lot of cheese to cover the entire pan, and it should rise up about ¼ inch over the dough at the edge of the pan, which will from what is known as a ‘frico’ – a crispy, cheesy, edgy crust.(See pics)
Bake the Pizza
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees(this is for a conventional oven). Prepare a timer for 11 minutes and 9 minutes, respectively. When your oven reaches 450, place one pizza on the top shelf, and leave the pizza in without opening the door.
At 11 minutes elapsed, open the oven door and let steam escape – then, using your gripper tool, rotate the pan 180 degrees and reset the timer for 9 minutes. Note: the cheese should be slightly golden but mostly white, yet entirely melted. We do NOT want a burnt, brown cheese here!!! So, if your oven is browning the cheese too rapidly, cover the pizza pan with a sheet pan to prevent burning of the cheese.
When your nine minutes is up, remove the pan from the oven. Using your gripper tool to hold the pan, then, using a fish spatula, gently separate any cheese on the sides from the pan. Afterward, lift your pan up on a 45 degree angle, and, using the fish spatula, encourage the pizza to release from the pan. It should come out as one solid rectangle, easily sliding from the oil on the bottom of the pan. Be careful not to tear the crust which is still VERY hot.
Let rest for five minutes. Then, sauce the pizza by ladling two ladles of warmed pizza sauce lengthwise, on the bottom 3rd and top 3rd of the pizza(see pictures.) Note: The sauce does NOT g on the crust, it goes over the toppings AFTER the pizza is baked!
Then, using your pizza rocker, cut into 8 slices by making a crosscut slice in the middle of the pizza lengthwise, then 3 cuts from top to bottom. NOTE: We have kids below the age of 9 in the house so we make pizza ‘fingers’ out of this, turning 8 slices into sixteen, via 7 cuts from top to bottom. Trust me, even with 16 pizza slices, each slice is still robust and carries a rich, butter snap. But you will find, everyone fights for the end corners!
Conclusion –
I’ve watched people argue across the US and many other countries I’ve been to regarding the subject of which style makes the ‘best’ pizza. I know it’s a sensitive subject! Deep Dish, thin crust, Margherita, New York style, Chicago style, the list is endless. For a while, when I was in college, I thought Pizzeria UNO was just about heaven. Then, when I left Rochester, New York, I would always crave a place called Chester Cab up there that served, basically, Chicago deep dish. For years, I thought Chester Cab hung the moon. But now, as my tastes and palette have become more refined, and I realize I have less years ahead of me than behind, I don’t want to settle for just ‘ok’ food if I don’t have to.
I want to eat amazing food!
I know it’s a bold statement to call this ‘The Holy Grail of Pizza’. But with that said, I would encourage you to make it and challenge you, assuming you make it correctly, to find one better. And if you do, bring it to me because I want to make it for ‘Daddy’s Pizza Night and stay a hero in my children’s eyes as long as I can.
