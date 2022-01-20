EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Q’s Sloppy Joes
5441 Hwy 51 North
Horn Lake
4 1/2 POWs
Sloppy Joes have never been a favorite of mine. I didn’t like my mother’s sloppy joes when I was a kid. Sloppy Joes were my least favorite thing on the school lunch menu. And they were only slightly more palatable when my wife and I made them on Texas Toast.
My main aversion to sloppy joes stems from the fact that I don’t like anything that has tomato paste and onions in the ingredients. So I was skeptical to say the least about the idea of eating out at a restaurant whose main dish is sloppy joes. But was I ever wrong. Q’s Sloppy Joes in Horn Lake is absolutely a genius idea. And boy, they are good! Q’s has three combinations of sloppy joes to choose from - original, barbecue, and spicy, which are Mr. Q’s original recipe. The other main item is Q’s sloppy dog, a jumbo hotdog with your choice of sloppy joe topping. And for the kiddos who might not want a sloppy joe, the menu also has a cheeseburger, chicken tenders, chicken wings, catfish, and nachos.
I was joined in this outing by my intergalactic space cop colleague, Green Lantern. He was excited to try something different, and agreed that he had never seen a place that just served sloppy joes before. After looking over the menu, Green Lantern decided to spice up his life. He ordered a Q’s spicy sloppy joe combo ($7.50) with a side of spicy fries. Side include you choose of French fries, spicy fires, ,onion rings, tater tots, fried okra, cole slaw, chips, and yes, bacon. Lantern added a bottled water and a Budweiser to dampen down the expected heat.
Green Lantern’s first impression was that there wasn’t much “sloppy” in the sloppy joe, meaning, the meat wasn’t overflowing on the sandwich to make it where you had a drippy mess on your hands when you go to take a bite. “I’d like to see a little more sloppy,” he said. “Maybe one more spoonful of topping to make it overflowing.” Although he thought the sandwich was very tasty, he didn’t think there was much heat to the spicy topping. “It’s got a good taste,” Green Lantern said. “I was just hoping for a little more heat like a Nashville hot. But, the meat was’t runny and it was easy to eat.” The “spicy” fries though, were a disappointment. Green Lantern thought they tasted more like seasoned fries, and again lacked any kind of spicy heat to them.
I may not be a fan of sloppy joes, but I am a hot dog fan. I was eager to try the Q’s sloppy dog combo ($9.50) and ordered mine with the barbecue topping and a side of French fries. I have to say, this hot dog is one of the best that I have ever tasted. It came with melted cheese on top that wasn’t drippy or messy, and the barbecue had a nice sweet flavor to it that made for a really tasty combination. I can definitely see myself ordering another of these.
Overall, Q’s Sloppy Joes was a very enjoyable dining experience. Green Lantern and I both agree that we would make the trip back to maybe try a burger or the chicken and definitely some different side items. That’s not to say that it was perfect though. Being only the first full week of business, it still has a few kinks to work out. In a part of the country where a to-go cup is almost mandatory, Q’s may want to offer fountain drinks with free refills instead of Coke products in a can. And I think I agree with Green Lantern that they need to a little put more sloppy in the joes to where you are going to dribble a little bit, just like it was when you ate them as a kid.
We give Q’s Sloppy Joes 4 1/2 POWs and will absolutely be back again. Thumbs up for Q’s, as the movie reviewers used to say. Way up.
