DeSoto County has been one of the thousands of communities around the globe receiving a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.
The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.
“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)
This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer. It was his hope for that future that helped Bob Morelli of Olive Branch, Mississippi endure the loss of his wife. “Losing someone I’d been with for 50 years was crushing,” Morelli said, but he realized that “Jehovah was the centerpiece of my life — a compassionate God, filled with loving kindness. I wanted to share that with other people.”
That was about twelve years ago. A couple of years later, he hit another setback. “A postal truck hit me when I was walking.” He continued, “I was in the hospital about a month. I had to learn to walk again. Then arthritis set in and made it worse.”
In spite of his challenging health conditions, Morelli continued sharing his hope for the future with others. Then, as he put it, “The pandemic came and changed the world. Now we share this good news with people over the telephone. I explain to people that there is going to be a world without war, and that they won’t have to send their sons into combat and perhaps lose them.” He also shares with them the wonderful promise of paradise being restored to the earth. He added, “Going to phone and letter writing has helped us to reach people we wouldn’t ordinarily be able to reach. It’s a delight to talk to people about this. Eternity is a valid hope for the future.”
Now 85, Morelli continues to face the increasing challenges of his health problems. He says, “I get to feeling sorry for myself at times. But I understand that there are people who have it a whole lot worse than I have it. I read the Bible every day. It helps me to keep from feeling sorry for myself and understand the urgency of the times in which we live.”
Have people appreciated his calls and letters? Yes. A number of people have requested return calls, asking Morelli to study the Bible with them over the phone. He also gets responses from his letter writing. Morelli explained, “Some people I wrote to wrote me back. One man wrote, ‘Thank you, Bob, for this letter. We live in troubled times. Please, keep evangelizing.’”
