I am going to admit, Mediterranean food is way out of my comfort zone. It’s just not something that I eat or look for when I am eating out. But when I saw on social media that there was a new Mediterranean restaurant opening in Southaven, my radar went up and I knew my stable of super villains would want to try it.
When I showed the menu to Livewire and Joker, they both immediately said they love Mediterranean food. So off we went to give Pita Mediterranean Grill a try. And boy, we just can’t say enough nice things about our visit.
Livewire ordered a lamb and beef gyro ($11). The gyro (pronounced hee-ro) came stuffed with sliced beef and lamb, Tzatziki sauce, and was stuffed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, kalamata olives and feta cheese on pita bread. She was in love from the first bite. “It is delicious,” the super villain said. “The meat is great. It is well seasoned and tender. The pita bread was nice and soft and fresh. The sauce was delicious. And I love the feta crumbs.” Livewire thought it was a lot of food and well worth the price. “I am very picky with what I order,” she said. “But I liked this a lot. I would go back in a heartbeat.”
I’ve tried gyros in the past and I’m sorry, it’s just not my cup of tea. I am the group “expert” on burgers and sandwiches in our little Rogue’s Gallery. But looking over the menu, I thought the chicken shawarma wrap ($11) sounded pretty good. It came loaded with sliced and marinated chicken breast and thigh stuffed with pickles lettuce and cheese. They put a cup of garlic sauce on the side which was nice and creamy and more like a spread. I thought it gave a nice extra flavor to the shawarma. They didn’t skimp on the chicken. I thought it had a nice flavor and that the wrap was soft add fresh. It was a lot of food and a great value. So, for a person who isn’t into Mediterranean food, I thought it was delicious and a great value for the money.
Joker is a big fan of Mediterranean food going all the way back to his days in the Navy. But closer to home, the Clown Prince of Crime said there is a good Mediteranean restaurant that he likes to eat at in Germantown and a couple near Brandon.
Joker thought about ordering one their kabobs, but he decided to take one for the team and try their burger ($9) to see if their American food is as good as their Mediterranean food.
It turned out to be a good choice. The half pound burger was grilled to perfection, was nice and juicy, and came topped with American cheese, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup on a toasted bun. “It was a good burger,” Joker said. “It was very tasty.” He added a side of regular fries ($3) to go with it, which he said could have been cooked just a little bit longer, but they were still very good. “If I had ordered a kabob, it would have been the same meat as the wrap and the shawarma, which we had covered. It was a good burger. So not only do they do Mediterranean food well, they also got the American food right too.”
The Dining Duo gives thumbs up - way up, as Siskel & Ebert used to say - to Pita Mediterranean Grill. If you like Mediterranean food, you won’t be disappointed. The menu also has lamb and beef kabobs, shish lamb, chicken tarok skewers, lamb chops, falafels, beef shawarma, salads and soups, plus appetizers like hummus and dawali to satisfy your Mediterranean craving. It’s a great place to grab a healthy, tasty lunch that is made fresh and is also a fantastic value for the money.
