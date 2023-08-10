EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
901 Wings
101 W Commerce St
Hernando
(662) 912-9073
3 1/2 to 4 POWS
It’s no secret that the Dining Duo loves chicken wings…and things. Between hamburgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, patty melts, and wings, I’d say our little group of superheroes and super villains have tried just about every wing joint there is in the Top of the ‘Sip.
It looks like we overlooked one though, which we rectified this week. I was driving down Commerce Street recently in Hernando and noticed that 901 Wings has opened a new location in the county seat. When I asked our little group if we had reviewed 901 Wings before, the consensus was that we had not.
When I pulled up the menu and shared it with Livewire, she naturally eyeballed the chicken Philly combo ($15) which came with a choice of hand cut fries and five piece party wings. The Philly was stuffed with a decent amount of shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, but when she took a bite she noticed that there was something missing. “It was a good sandwich,” the super baddie said. “It was very filling. The bread was nice and soft. But it seemed like it was missing some of the basic ingredients like salt and pepper.”
Livewire normally wouldn’t have ordered hand cut fries. I chose those for her when I phoned in the order. There were plenty of them with the order, but by the time we settled down to eat, they were a little cold and soggy. “They had a good flavor,” she said. “They would have been a lot better when they were hot.”
As for the wings, Livewire ordered them in her favorite honey gold flavor. While the wings were decent size comparable to ones that you get at most wings places, Live Wire thought they were good, but not her favorite. “The honey gold sauce was good,” she said. “But there was nothing to distinguish these wings or make them stand out from other places I have tried.”
I know it’s a wings place, but I wanted to try something else on the menu in addition to some wings. I thought that being a chicken - well okay, wings restaurant - that they would have a good chicken sandwich ($7.50). The Dining Duo once took the chicken sandwich challenge and went around to every major fast food chain that had a chicken sandwich on the menu to compare and vote on which one we thought had the best tasting chicken sandwich. I can safely say that the chicken sandwich at 901 Wings will never make the list of best chicken sandwiches. I was surprised to find that the sandwich is really nothing more than two chicken strips slapped on a bun. It had an okay taste, but it was definitely not as good as the chicken sandwich that you get at Chick-fil-A or even Wendy’s.
I wanted to try their wings too with a different flavor just to give us something to compare with some of the other wings places that we have reviewed. I ordered 6 boneless wing bites ($6) and selected their mild flavor with some ranch dipping sauce. The wings had a good taste. They had some heat to them, but nothing that will burn your lips. Here is my complaint though. They were squishy and not crisp, which leads me to believe that they are frozen wings. I might be wrong, but when your main business is chicken wings, there really is no excuse to have frozen wings.
We are going to give 901 Wings a dual set of POWs this week. Livewire liked 901 Wings more than I did. There are some positives. The prices are reasonable and you get a lot of food. And they had the order ready without much of a wait. Livewire says she would go back and gives them a solid 4 POWs. I was disappointed by the chicken sandwich and the boneless wings. I have had way better at other wings places in DeSoto County. I give them 3 1/2 POWs.
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
