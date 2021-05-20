EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Windy City Grille
330 W. Commerce St.
Hernando
5 POWs
The square in Hernando may have some of the best food choices to be found in all of DeSoto County.
After trying Underground Cafe and a few other restaurants in Hernando - all of which were excellent - Windy City Grille was definitely high on our list to try.
Windy City Grille is one of those casual dining establishments that has something for everyone on the menu. With an amazing list of appetizers to choose from and daily specials ranging from spaghetti and meatballs to three topping pizzas to fish and chips, Windy City Grille is a can’t go wrong choice for lunch.
Bane and I decided to try a couple of their starters and ordered the toasted ravioli and shrimp appetizer with ranch sauce. We were shocked at the portions to say the least. There were a dozen toasted ravioli which could easily have been an entire meal. The cheese was delicious and the marinara sauce was very tasty.
The shrimp appetizer is basically an overstuffed basket of fried shrimp. Bane was also delighted with the house chips and ranch sauce. There was nothing outstanding about the shrimp, it’s like you would get at Captain D’s, but as with the toasted ravioli, it could easily have been a meal.
For the main course, Bane went all frou-frou on me. In a place where he could have ordered a gourmet pizza (including Chicago deep dish style), steak, all kinds of pastas and specialty sandwiches, what does he go and do? He orders a...wait for it..a salad! My supervillain rival may be big in size, but lacking in other areas.
“I’m trying to cut down on bread,” Bane said.
Bane selected the Magnificent Mile Chopped Salad. The salad comes with fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, chopped egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, black olives and craisons, along with a tangy balsamic vinagrette dressing.
As with our appetizers, the salad portion was huge and Bane had enough to take home. He enjoyed the salad but did not detect the presence of any bleu cheese.
I went with the “Al Capone” Italian beef sandwich. The sandwich came stacked with lots of beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with mozzarella and a side of au jus.
The beef had an excellent taste, but I think it might taste even better with some spicy mustard added. The au jus didn’t have that much taste. I prefer an au jus with a “beefier” flavor. Still, the portions were huge and I could barely get my mouth around it.
In a time when workers are hard to come by, the service at Windy City Grill was excellent. Our server was knowledgeable about the menu and we did not have to ask for drink refills. “She knew the menu,” Bane said. “That’s important to me.” The decor is very relaxed and if you are in the mood for drinks, there is even a separate bar area. The prices are also reasonable. Bane’s salad and appetizer came to $20.17 and my sandwich and appetizer came to $20.71. “That was a lot of food,” my villainous companion said. “Well worth it.”
Bane and I both agree that we will absolutely go back to Windy City. Personally, I think next time I will try their pizza. And if Bane tags along again, you can sure bet I won’t let him order any leaves and grass again!
5 out of 5 POWs
