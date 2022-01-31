EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6300 Goodman Road
Olive Branch
5 POWs
Dining Duo tries to stay away from restaurant chains just because they can usually be found in Anywhere, USA. But we are making an exception this time with Mugshots Grill and Bar because a) it’s new and b) it’s a Mississippi chain,
Aquaman and I had both eaten at Mugshots before in the past at other locations. My aquatic partner ate at the Mugshots in Oxford, while I had my first taste of the place in Tupelo, ironically during the Elvis Week festivities when it had just opened in 2015.
Aquaman and I were excited to give the newly opened location in Olive Branch a try. But be warned. If you are going to go for lunch, you better get there early because the place fills up fast. Mugshots is best known for its burgers, but there is plenty to choose from on the menu if you’re not in the mood for one. My Justice League colleague and I decided to start out with an appetitzer and the Mombo Combo ($13.95) looked like it would hit the spot. Basically you selected any three appetizers. We chose to go with the fried pickles, cheese wedges, and chicken tenders. I had hoped to try their egg rolls, but our server said it was the one item they did not have yet.
Nevertheless, we were not disappointed. Aquaman was well pleased with the fried pickles, but especially liked the chicken tenders. “Those chicken tenders are really good,” Aquaman said. “The cheese wedges have a nice crunch to them too.” The whole plate came with four dipping sauces: ranch, honey mustard, marinara sauce, and Comeback sauce, which tasted like some kind of southwestern-y dip with a bit of a heat to it. I agree with the King of Atlantis. The whole platter was excellent.
For the main entree, Aquaman started to order a Southern Burger but changed his mind at the last minute and decided on a Cliff’s Comeback Burger ($11.49). The burger comes with Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, Comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce and tomato, and topped off with an onion ring. All burgers come served on a sourdough bun and battered beer fries. “Those fries are really good,” Aquaman said. “I like this kind of fry.”
The burgers at Mugshots come with a thick patty that is served if not well done, then definitely with a blackness to it. “I like the char,” Aquaman said. “It’s like a burger you cook in your backyard but can’t ever get it to taste like one from a restaurant. And it’s a good size burger, bigger than most places.” Aquaman also thought the Comeback sauce added an extra tasty flavor to an otherwise already good burger. “I was interested in the sauce,” Aquaman said. “I’m not sure what it is, but it’s good.”
I ordered the Breakfast Burger ($12.59) which, you guessed it, comes with a fried egg, Hickory smoked bacon, melted American cheese, and mayo. I’ve ordered similar burgers at other places, but was very pleased to see that my egg wasn’t runny. I’ve had them before where the yolk made for a drippy mess. I will say this about Mugshots, these are big burgers. While I thought the bun was a little too sweet and that there was a little bit too much char to the burger, I still say it is one of the best tasting burgers you will find and I’d stack it up against any of my go-to burger joints in Memphis.
Mugshots was a very satisfying dining experience. The place was busy, but the service was beyond excellent (thank you Brittani B!). She refilled our drinks without us having to ask, and our orders came out lightning fast. The burgers are definitely good…if you like a char to them. Mugshots also has a drink menu, desserts, and Happy Hour which means I can see a return trip in our future. We give Mugshots an enthusiastic 5 POWs and will absolutely be back.
5 POWs out of 5
