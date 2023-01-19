EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings Plus
577 Goodman Road E
Southaven
4 POWs
The Dining Duo has been trying to review Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings Plus in Southaven for several weeks, but everytime we were ready to order, they were either closed on the day we were available to review the place, or they didn’t open until later in the day and we were long gone by then.
We finally timed Mr. P’s right this week and were able to sample a variety of menu items. I’m pleased to report that it was worth the wait. We had a foursome this week and of the group, only Live Wire had eaten at Mr. P’s before, but it had been a while. The last time she was there, she had the turkey burger and remembered liking the place.
Live Wire is always the unpredictable one in the group. She seems to always be able to make a meal from the appetizer menu. It’s probably because she is the smallest member of the group - although Harley is on the small side too. This time the baddie decided to try Mr. P’s toasted sausage ravioli ($7.19). Did I mention that Live Wire is the Italian expert in our Bat family? I must confess, toasted ravioli did sound good. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bad choice. “They were hard,” Live Wire said. “They said toasted, but you could crack a safe with them. They had a good flavor, but they weren’t stuffed enough and were fried too hard.” And they made a big no-no in her book too. The marinara sauce was cold. “It’s supposed to be served warm so you can put the marinara sauce over the ravioli or dip them.” Fortunately, it did not take away from her opinion of Mr. P’s. “I’ve eaten there before and will try something else,” she said. “This just wasn’t good.”
Harvey “Two Face” Dent rejoined the group this week. He’s our resident in-house expert on Philly cheesesteak sandwiches so naturally, he couldn’t resist giving it a try. The Philly ($8.63) was filled with thinly sliced steak and topped with roasted peppers, onions, and cheese on a toasted hoagie. While it wasn’t as good as some of the others he has tried for us, Harvey thought overall it was a very flavorful sandwich. “It’s not as good as the Philly at Windy City in Hernando, but it’s still very good.” The steak was well cooked, tasty, had a nice seasoning to it. “It was very savory,” the conflicted former Gotham District Attorney said. “I didn’t have to flip a coin to tell you I liked it.” Two Face also thought it was a reasonably priced sandwich and worth the money.
Harley Quinn hit the jackpot on this outing. The Joker’s former sidekick was going to try the wings, but decided she wanted the dipped chicken strip basket ($14.39) instead. She was immediately impressed by the size of the tenders when she opened the container. “The tenders are huge,” Harley said. “Usually when you get really big chicken tenders they aren’t as good. But the chicken was really good.” She chose to get them dipped in Mr. P’s honey gold sauce, which she thought gave them a good flavor. “I don’t normally get honey gold,” she said. “But the few times I have had it, I’ve got to say that this is one of the better honey gold sauces.” Harley also gives thumbs up to their seasoned fries. “They’re not your traditional seasoned fries,” Harley said. “These are crinkle fries and were really good.”
I had my heart set on trying Mr. P’s tamales, but alas, they were out of them and I had to go to Plan B, which involved - what else - me trying one of their burgers. I ordered a Double Fat Boy burger ($12.66) and should have read the context clues. It has to be one of the biggest burgers that I have ever tried! The Double Fat Boy comes with two humongous fat beef patties and two slices of cheese topped with mayo and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. I have tried many a burger down here in DeSoto County, but I have to say, the Double Fat Boy is not only the biggest burger I have ever seen, but also one of the most delicious burgers you will find anywhere. It was literally like eating two hamburgers.
Overall, we were well pleased with Mr.P’s. The food was tasty, prepared well, and reasonably priced. All of us agree that Mr. P’s is worth a return visit. We give it a solid 4 POWs.
