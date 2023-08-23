EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
I don’t think I have ever had bad Mexican food before. It’s pretty hard to get Mexican food wrong. Now, some Mexican food is more “authentic” tasting than others, while others are more Americanized or more “Tex-Mex.” I’ve had some Mexican food that I have liked better than others, and some that have only been…meh, average.
Average seems to be the word that showed up most in this week’s lunch outing to Mexico Grill in Southaven. We have reviewed a lot of Mexican restaurants in the years that this column has been running, but Mexico Grill was a new one to us. Apparently Mexico Grill is a small chain with locations in Tunica, Ruleville, and Cleveland.Naturally, we’re always eager to try some place new. It’s not always easy to find a restaurant where members of the Dining Duo haven’t tried before.
I’m pretty sure I saw something about Mexico Grill on Facebook and it caught my attention. When I printed out the menu to show the others, they were also enthusiastic and eager to give the place a try. Mexico Grill has quite a few dishes to choose from and they all look good.
Joker ordered a ground beef enchilada, chicken quesadilla, and guacamole salad ($7.25). The Clown Prince of Crime ended up being greatly disappointed and saw his smile turn to a frown. While he thought the portions were excellent and the price reasonable, Joker found nothing to grin about. In fact, he was the first to use the word “average.” The ground beef and seasoned chicken didn’t jump off his palate as being particularly tasty. In fact, he thought it was lacking in the taste department. “The whole thing was just average,” the criminal mastermind said. “There wasn’t anything unique tasting about it to set it apart from any other Mexican restaurant where you can order the same dish. It was better than Taco Bell, but there wasn’t and BANG or POW to it.” Even the guacamole was just…average. “I could have gotten the same thing at Aldi’s,” Joker said. “There are a lot better places to go to for Mexican food for lunch.” Joker resigned himself to giving the place only 3 POWs, and said he will probably stick with El Molino in Horn Lake as his go-to place for Mexican food.
Livewire is usually predictable when it comes to Mexican food. But this time she threw me a curveball. The super villain ordered a kid’s beef taco salad ($6.99). But just like Joker, Livewire also had a similar take on her food. Instead of average, she described it as “only okay,” which pretty much means that it was average. Livewire complimented the taco shell, which was nice and crunchy, and thought that the taco salad came with a decent amount of lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream toppings. But in general, like her partner in crime, nothing stood out to her about this taco salad. “It was okay,” she said. “It wasn’t the best, but it wasn’t the worst. It was just average. It could have used a little more flavor.” Still, she gives Mexico Grill 4 POWs on our scale and said she would go back and order from them again.
Normally I would order a Speedy Gonzales or a beef taco with a beef burrito along with refried beans and rice. But I decided to try their huevos rancheros ($8.99) instead. The dish is made with fried eggs and chorizo Mexican sausage. I thought the Mexican rice was nice and fluffy, which is a sure sign that it was made fresh, and I also liked their refried beans a lot, even if they were a bit on the runny side. I like my refried beans to have that bacony-taste and these did the job.
The last place I ordered huevos rancheros was at Guadalajara in Hernando. Theirs was served a little different than what I am used to. The fried egg was served with the yolk intact (I guess over easy) on top of the sausage. It was a bit unique, but I liked it. Mexico Grill served it the way I am used to eating it, that is to say, the eggs were scrambled and nicely mixed in with the chorizo. While I liked it, I was disappointed by the flavor or lack thereof of the chorizo. There wasn’t much taste to it and there definitely was no heat to it like others I have tried. It was also overcooked bordering on the burned side. The flour tortillas were nice and thick though, which made it easy to load and eat. I have to be careful with “Mexican food heat,” especially red sauce, but I was hoping for a more spice from the chorizo. Overall, I thought it was a lot of food and super reasonably priced, but I have to agree with Joker and Livewire that it could use some more flavor. I thought it rated a 3 1/2 POWs.
On a side note, Joker and I both loved their salsa that came with the chips. It wasn’t chunky and it had just the right amount of mild heat to it. “Dang, that was good,” Joker said. “The salsa was the best part!”
3 1/2 out of 5 POWs
