Amelia Melugin has acted in stage productions before. But this week will mark the first time that she will be the lead in a show.
The 10 year-old will be starring as Matilda in DeSoto Family Theater’s “Matilda, Jr.” production, which opens today and runs through Sunday at the Landers Center.
The budding young star said even though it was a lot of lines to learn, she’s not nervous at all when the curtain finally comes up.
“I kind of grew up around theater and have done other plays,” Amelia said. “It has been a little hard and stressful because of all the lines I have to memorize and the blocking and choreography. But overall, it’s really, really fun.”
Amelia took vocal lessons to get ready for the role and was helped along by the presence of her older brother Noah, who will be playing Bruce in the production.
“At the beginning I didn’t really know anybody,” Amelia said. “So it was good to have him there and somebody I know.”
“Matilda” is based on the 1988 Roald Dahl children’s novel and tells the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The child of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and creates her own stories.
Things are no better for Matilda in school where she must face the tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Crunchem, who believes “children are maggots.” She finds comfort in her shy and fragile teacher, Miss Honey. Matilda discovers her own remarkable powers and learns to stand up against the adults in her word and teaches Miss Honey and her classmates the lesson that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” and “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”
Amelia said she was excited to be cast as Matilda.
“It was one of my favorite movies,” Amelia said. “And I really just love theater and acting and singing. And I love the other people who do it too. There are just a lot of things about it.”
Melanie Melugin, Amelia’s mother, said Amelia has worked very hard to get the part right.
“When the director called to offer her the part, she was just over the moon because it is her first lead,” Melanie said.
Both of her children enjoy the theater, she said.
“Amelia is in to theater and dance. Noah does theater and is also part of the roller hockey team down in Hernando,” Melanie said. “So I have a mixed bunch.”
