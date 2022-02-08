EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Red Pier Cajun Seafood & Bar
4975 Pepperchase Drive
Southaven
4 POWs out of 5
Seafood isn’t something that I normally go out to for lunch. Dinner? Yes. Lunch? Eh, not so much. But after seeing on Facebook that Red Pier Cajun Seafood & Bar is open now and checking out the menu, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that they have daily lunch specials that allow you to get a feel for what’s on the rest of the menu without costing an arm and a leg.
I’ve been watching them renovate the former Steak by Melissa space on Pepperchase for many months, wondering when they were finally going to open. Bane was busy undergoing treatment in the slammer at Arkham Prison, so I convinced my aquatic Justice League partner Aquaman to join me in trying Red Pier. Who better to judge seafood than the King of Atlantis?
Overall, there is a lot to choose from on the menu. Appetizers include dishes like fried gator, raw oysters, crab cakes, pop corn shrimp, or if you’re really famished or come in a group, there’s also a Red Pier Sampler that includes chicken wings, shrimp, calamari, soft shelled crab, hush puppies, and Cajun fries.
Before I get into the lunch specials, depending on what you are in the mood for, Red Pier also serves Po Boys (chicken, shrimp, catfish, oysters, crawfish, soft shell crab) and one pound boiled seafood bags which you can choose from shrimp, clams, mussels, king crab, oysters, lobster tail, Dungeness crab, scallops, blue crab, and snow crab legs. Those come served with potatoes and corn on the cob.
I tried to talk Aquaman into an appetizer. While he really wanted to try the gator bites, my underwater companion said his wallet couldn’t handle it at this time. Undaunted, I decided to try their New England clam chowder. Now I’ve got to tell you, having spent a great deal of time in New England, I didn’t know what to expect. It’s my experience that not many restaurants in Memphis or the South in general ever get clam chowder right.
I have to say though that the clam chowder ($6) at Red Pier is pretty good. It’s creamy the way I like it. I would have preferred more chunks of potato and a bit more clams, but nonetheless I ate every bite.
Lunch specials run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a selection of both boiled seafood (shrimp, clams, green mussels, black mussels) and fried baskets (fried shrimp, chicken tenders, fried fish, fried calamari, fried oysters, and chicken wings).
Aquaman decided to order a non-lunch special and chose fried crawfish tails ($10), which come with a side of Cajun fries. He liked the crawfish tails, but they didn’t really stand out for him. “They were good,” he said. “But they tasted like fried crawfish that you would get at any other seafood restaurant. They’re nothing special.” Fortunately, a cup of remoulade sauce added a nice flavor to the tails.
For my entree, I ordered the fried fish lunch special ($8). Having recently come from New Orleans, I was expecting the catfish to be light, golden, and flaky. The three filets were more than enough portionwise and I thought they were tasty, but again, I was looking for them to have a more unique taste. They were good, but just as Aquaman commented about his crawfish tails, they just didn’t stand out. The fries were good too, but I didn’t detect much Cajun about them either.
Aquaman and I both agree that the portions were generous and did not leave either of us feeling hungry. But, we also concur that there was nothing special or unique about our dishes either. I think we were both expecting more “Cajun” flavor. But they make up for it in the price. “It’s a great deal, especially for the lunch special,” Aquaman said. “I didn’t order a lunch special and mine was still only ten bucks. And I’m very full.”
However, here’s my guess. In order to get any Cajun flavor you will need to order a one pound boil bag. They are made with a unique Red Pier in-house blend that comes in various degrees of spice: non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot.
We give Red Pier 4 POWs out of 5 and enjoyed our dining experience. It’s a safe bet to say that we will both be dining in again in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.