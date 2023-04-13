EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Sweet Potato Pie Soul Food Whiskey Cafe
7075 Malco Blvd
Southaven
4 1/2 POWs out of 5
Surprisingly, there aren’t a lot of “soul food” options in DeSoto County. I think I may have tried them all and they are all good in their own right. So it was a delight to see the grand opening this week of “Sweet potato Pie Soulfood Whiskey Cafe” in Southaven.
I had driven by the place for months wondering what it was. I thought maybe it had been open at one time and then closed. But, I guess it just took awhile for them to get off the ground.
I saw their menu posted on Facebook and shared it with Live Wire to see if she would be up for trying it. She said that any place that serves oxtails has to be good. She normally has to go to Memphis to find them. The super villain’s main squeeze loves oxtails.
I let her pick first and she initially was going to try their fried chicken, but changed her mind at the last minute and decided to order their meatloaf ($13.99). All of the entrees at Sweet Potato Pie come with your choice of two sides which feature the usual standbys that you would expect at a soul food restaurant: mac ’n cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, black eyes peas etc. She ordered hers with mashed potatoes and spaghetti.
At first glance it looked like the meatloaf portions were on the small side. But looks can be deceiving and Live Wire thought it was quite filling and very tasty. “It had a good flavor,” she said. “It was nice and moist. Sometimes when you order meat load it can be on the heavy side, but this wasn’t. The topping had a nice ketchup-y taste.”
The spaghetti side was also excellent, which says a lot because with her Italian heritage she knows what a good spaghetti sauce is supposed to taste like. “It had a good seasoning to it,” she said. “It wasn’t a tomato-y sauce. Sometimes spaghetti sauce is too tomato-y and it takes over the flavor, but this one did not. It was good.” She also thought the mashed potatoes were nice and light and buttery, although it didn’t come with gravy. Overall, she was very pleased with the taste of everything.
When Live Wire opted not to try the chicken, I decided to give it their three piece dark ($14.99) a try. I’ve been disappointed lately with the quality of fried chicken these days. Restaurants seem to have shrunk the portions considerably and the last few places I have tried have way overcooked the chicken. I’m pleased to say that Sweet Potato Pie got it exactly right. The breast was nice and plump with a lot of meat and came with two drumsticks. The chicken was cooked to a nice golden brown - not overdone - was tasty, and not greasy at all. It is exactly what I would expect of soul food southern fried chicken.
I can’t rave enough about my choice of sides. I selected cabbage and fried okra. Normally, cabbage is buttery and can be on the watery side. The cabbage at Sweet Potato Pie had a flavor like no other. It was not buttery. Instead, it had a spiciness to it that was delicious. I absolutely loved it. Normally, fried okra is, well, fried okra. But the fried okra here was fried again, to a nice gold brown. At some soul food places the breading doesn’t always stick and doesn’t always taste fresh. The breading on their fried okra was very tasty.
Live Wire and I were both very impressed with Sweet Potato Pie and give it a solid 4.5 POWs. It is well worth trying and we can absolutely say that we will both be back. The portions were generous and filling and the price is worth it. “You’re going to pay nine or ten dollars for fast food. You may as well pay $15 for some home cooked food,” Live Wire said. “It’s one of the better soul food places around.” And the part part is that they have daily specials.
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.