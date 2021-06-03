EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
One & Only BBQ
6575 Airways Blvd
Southaven
4 1/2 out of 5 POWs
Memphis and the Mid-South is known for its barbecue. And with what seems like a BBQ joint on every corner, there are lots of places to go if you are in the mood for some good ‘cue.
But, not all barbecue is created equal. For this diner, it’s all in the sauce. Some like a good dry rub. Others prefer a more vinegar-based sauce. And then there is the sweet, mild, or hot smoky tasting brown sugar based sauces.
Since Bane is always such a handful whenever he escapes from Arkham Asylum, I called on my pal Green Lantern to accompany us on this outing. We decided to go with BBQ, and since none of us had ever been to One & Only BBQ, we felt like we needed to check the place out.
My intergalactic space cop pal talked us in to starting out with an appetizer of BBQ bologna. Needless to say, he didn’t have to twist our arms very hard. And I’m glad we did. I think it would be safe to say that we were blown away when it arrived. The plate contained over a dozen thick cut - and I mean thick - slices of bologna, with a nice char on the outside and just the right amount of sauce. We were surprised to see that it also came with with crackers, a bowl of sliced sweet pickles, and a bowl of slaw.
“I could just have this for a meal,” Bane said. “Great flavor.”
Lantern agreed and added that the slaw was “crunchy, the way I like it,” and raved that the bologna slices were nice and thick.
For the main course, Lantern ordered a half rack of ribs with half wet and the other half with a dry rub, along with greens, and a twice baked potato.
Lantern delighted over the quality of his choice, with the meat sliding right off the bone and a sweetness in the sauce that nicely balanced the dry rub. “It was the end of the rack,” Lantern said. “They said it was four bones, but they gave me five. It has a lot of smoke. But the dry rub really brings out the flavor. Very good.”
Lantern was also well pleased with the greens, which had an unexpected smoky taste, as well as the baked potato which he said was very creamy. “You can taste the sour cream,” Lantern said. “And the chives. It’s like a loaded baked potato. The potatoes are sliced instead of diced. It didn’t need any seasonings to go with it, and I’m usually a pepper guy.”
Our hulking super villain prisoner went with the famous Junk Yard Dog, a quarter pound beef dog topped with a quarter pound of pork, mild BBQ sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, hot giardiniera, and a mega heaping of fries. “It’s basically everything in the kitchen piled on a hot dog - but in a good way,” Bane said.
Bane liked the dog and thought the meat was nice and smoky, but said he would probably order it with the slaw on the side next time. He was not, however, a fan of the beans. “The beans are okay,” Bane said. “I like mine more smoky. They need a little work.”
I thought about ordering a Junk Yard Dog too, but this is a dining review after all, so I thought it would be wise to try another item on the menu, and settled on a pulled pork sandwich with a side of fries. The sandwich came with a heaping pile of meat, which wasn’t fatty, and I also liked its mild BBQ sauce. I also enjoyed the fries and the slaw.
Overall, the service at One & Done BBQ was excellent, and the portions were more than generous. The prices are very reasonable too and not budget-busting for lunch.
Needless to say, none of us left hungry and agreed that we would definitely come back.
We give One & Only BBQ 4 and a half POWs.
