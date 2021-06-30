Congratulations to Londyn Bakeris for being crowned Miss Olive Branch 2021 and to the runner-ups. Taylor Laugher was named 1st Alternate; 2nd Alternate is Morgan Lee; 3rd Alternate Ariel Hampton, and 4th Alternate Grace Schaefer.
Schaefer was also named Miss Congeniality while Laughter added honors as Miss Photogenic and Miss Humanitarian.
