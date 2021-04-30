Art lovers can take advantage of student expressions during the Les Fauves Art Club sale ongoing at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
Samantha Campbell, art student from Southaven, had her digital art piece entitled "Reflect," as the featured work for the art sale.
The sale provides the general public to purchase pottery, jewelry, art prints and canvased pieces created by students and faculty from the college's art department.
All proceeds from each sale, minus a 10 percent commission fee, go to the student artist. The fee is used to cover future club expenses.
Lawayne House, chair of the art department, said this year's spring sale is smaller due to last year's limited in class attendance. House expects the fall sale to be larger with more works available.
The sale is ongoing until 3 p.m. today at the Northwest Art Gallery.
