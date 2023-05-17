EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Leon’s Wraps & Things
Pick-up or delivery only
(901) 501-5083
4 POWs
I’ve been seeing posts on Facebook lately about a new home-based kitchen called Leon’s Wraps & Things in Southaven. I love a good egg roll, and my Dining Duo colleagues and I have reviewed a few places that serve them in DeSoto County.
After showing my roster of super villains the pictures on Facebook they agreed the egg rolls looked pretty darn good. Leon’s offer three basic egg rolls to choose from: cheeseburger, Philly Cheese steak, and buffalo. But if egg rolls don’t tickle your fancy, Leon’s also serves Philly Cheese steak sandwiches, grilled chicken Philly, cheeseburgers, chicken quesadillas, steak quesadillas, salads, and jumbo loaded potatoes.
Each egg roll order comes with four ($14), so we decided to order two mixed and match so that we could try all three of Leon’s flavors. When it comes to buffalo flavored anything, Live Wire is the group expert. Right away, we were all impressed by the size of the egg rolls. They are larger than most of the others in the area and these were stuffed with plenty of filling. Live Wire liked what she tasted after a few bites. “They were really good,” the baddie said. “The chicken was smaller shredded chicken and not large chunks like most places, and they had a really good flavor.” She thought the “buffalo” flavoring was a bit on the mild side, but still tasty. “It could have been a little hotter,” She said. “But I think it will appeal to most people who order them because not everybody likes them hot hot.” She also liked the Ranch dipping sauce which came the rolls.
“Poison Ivy” joined us in trying Leon’s eggs rolls and agreed with “Live Wire” that the buffalo chicken rolls were good and very filling. “It was packed with a lot of meat,” she said. “They didn’t skimp on the toppings.” The green leafy super villain thought the egg rolls had a nice crunch to them too and went back to her plants nice and full. “They were good sized egg rolls,” she said.
Joker and I tried the Philly and cheeseburger egg rolls and no joke, they were really good. The steak filling was chopped and cooked just right and they didn’t overdo it with the amount of peppers and onions which would have been a turn off me. Instead, it gave the rolls a good overall flavor that you would expect from a Philly. The cheeseburger rolls were packed with hamburger and cheese, had a nice crunch on the outside, and filled us up nicely. “They were both very good,” Joker said. “The quality is great, the dipping sauces were good. Honestly, I don’t think I had a favorite. They were both equally good.”
If Live Wire is the Queen of patty melts and all things buffalo chicken, Harvey “Two-Face” Dent is the in-house expert on Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. The normally conflicted former Gotham City District Attorney didn’t have to flip a coin to decide what he wanted. He wanted to see what Leon’s Philly Cheese steak combo ($14) was all about. All combos come with a drink and fries. “Two Face” liked the thinly sliced steak and agreed that it had just the right amount of peppers and onions mixed in to give it a good overall flavor along with the cheese. “This is a delicious sandwich,” “Two Face” said. “And I liked the bread too. For a delivery order, it stayed nice and fresh and didn’t get soggy. And the seasoning on the french fries is very good. I would say this Philly is as good as any I have had in DeSoto County.”
Overall, those of us who tried the egg rolls thought Leon’s are among the best in DeSoto County. They are larger than most and just packed with topping on the inside. Now for the bad news. Leon’s offers pick or delivery for $5 if you are inside the delivery area and $7 if you are outside of the normal delivery area. We had ours delivered. We ordered them shortly after noon when they opened and it took them almost two and a half hours to get us our order which left all of us quite annoyed. However, as “Two Face” commented, “He was saved by the quality of the food.” We will chalk this up to growing pains for a new restaurant, but be advised that you might want to go pick them up.
4 POWs out of 5
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.