EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
La Capital Tequila Bar
474 Church Road E
Southaven
(662) 470-6263
3 1/2 POWs
I’m always up for eating Mexican food. And since we haven’t reviewed a Mexican restaurant in a while in these pages, I thought I would try and interest Live Wire in eating at a place we both have driven by before, but never tried.
I have passed by “Santa Rosa Authentic Mexican Restaurant” on Church Road East tons of times. It’s tucked away in a strip center behind Auto Zone and next to Domino’s Pizza right before you get to the Shell service station. I don’t recall ever seeing a ton of cars at the place, but I always wanted to stop there.
I was a little surprised when I pulled up. Santa Rosa isn’t Santa Rosa anymore. They have changed their name to a much hipper sounding “La Capital Tequila Bar.” The menu is the same online from what I can tell, but the outside has a new spiffy logo on the building.
Normally, I am pretty boring when it comes to Mexican food. I usually stick to a lunch combo with a beef taco and beef burrito with red or cheese sauce, and rice and beans. Occasionally, I will order a t-bone or huevos rancheros. And my pal Clark Kent got me hooked on chicken, cheese and rice.
This time, I decided to leave my comfort zone and try something completely different. I looked down the “pollo” part of the menu and saw something called “Pollo 7 Potrillos.” I read the description and it sounded pretty good - grilled boneless chicken, sliced ham and cheese sauce, served with rice and beans, and garnished with lettuce and guacamole. I was looking forward to trying it. Clark probably would have raised an eyebrow and accused me of eating something “healthy” because it was grilled chicken.
My anticipation turned to disappointment when it arrived. Instead of a “Pollo 7 Potrillos,” they brought me “Pollo Tapatio.” It still had the grilled chicken and the refried rice and beans and the pico de gallo, but the big difference was that it came with mushrooms and bacon. If you know me, I hate mushrooms. Bacon, I like. I’m not the kind to send something back to the kitchen though, so instead, I sucked it up and picked out all the mushrooms.
I wish I could say that the dish blew my tastebuds away, but it didn’t. The grilled chicken breasts were thin and lightly grilled, but a bit on the dry side. The cheese sauce was just that - cheese sauce like you would order with chips. I guess I was expecting a cheese sauce. The bacon was probably some of the saltiest I have ever tasted. So much for my blood pressure. I love refried beans and I have found that no two are ever served the same. But honestly, they were the most bland tasting refried beens I have ever tasted. The Mexican rice, on the other hand, was nice and fluffy. And I liked the salsa that came with the chips.
There was some communication issues when I placed my order. I don’t want to be mean over the fact that the server’s English was limited, but geez Louise! When you work in the restaurant industry it’s imperative that you get a person’t order right. I repeated my order twice, AND when it came I asked again if it was right and she said yes. Oh well. I ate it anyway. I will say this, like most Mexican restaurants, the portions were way more than filling and the price reasonable ($13.99).
Live Wire fared a little better than I did. She ordered the lunch Chimichanga ($5.75). The deep fried flour tortilla came with beef and was served with cheese dip, lettuce sour cream, and beans. While it’s not the best Chimichanga the super villain has ever had, she thought overall that it was filling. The tortilla was nicely fried and had a crunch to it, but the beef filling didn’t have any distinctive taste. “It just lacked flavor,” Live Wire said. “But it was okay. I’ve had better and I’ve had worse.” She agreed with me that the refried beans were bland tasting, but liked their cheese sauce. She only wishes that they had put more of it in the dish.
Overall, Live Wire thought the portions were extremely filling and that it was reasonably priced. “For the price and the amount of food, it was decent and filling,” She said. “I would go back and try it again.”
La Capital Tequila Bar wouldn’t make my list of best Mexican restaurants in DeSoto County. It was filling, cheap, but only okay. I’ve had much better. Maybe I would change my opinion if I had a few tequilas in me. But for me, I don’t think I personally am likely to return.
We give La Capital Tequila Bar three-and-a-hale POWs.
3 1/2 POWs out of 5
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.