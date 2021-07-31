KC Johns had a lot of time on her hands at this time last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live performances.
But what a difference a year makes. Now, the Hernando native barely has time to catch her breath because she’s so busy.
Between the launch of her new album in June and three soon to be released songs, Johns is about to shoot the video for her latest single and will be hitting the road again for shows that will take her everywhere from Key West to Wisconsin to North Carolina.
“I feel like everything took off at one time, which is awesome,” Johns said. “After COVID, the road has started opening back up. It’s just been crazy.”
Johns has also become a bit of a social media sensation as well.
Her cover of the Led Zeppelin song “Black Dog” went viral and became an overnight sensation on TikTok, exposing her music to an even larger audience. The social media platform allows users to make short videos that last anywhere from 15 seconds to three minutes.
“TikTok is a whole new world for me,” Johns said. “I feel like during COVID, TIkTok became this new thing on social media that everyone is going to. I’m still trying to get used to it. When “Black Dog” went viral I was like, what’s happening? I haven’t quite found my niche yet on TikTok, but I was blessed to see the video do well.”
Johns’s song “WhiskeyBreak” is also now part of the soundtrack in a new documentary that was recently released called “Enormous:The Gorge Story.” The film tells the story of a family-owned winery in Washington that became an internationally-renowned concert venue that has attracted the world’s biggest musicians and over seven million fans. “Whiskey Break” appears on the soundtrack with songs by Dave Matthews, Pearl Jam,and Dierks Bentley, to name a few.
Johns and her bandmates attended a showing on opening night and could hardly contain their excitement.
“I was freaking out,” Johns said. “There were talks that they might use it. And then I got the phone call that it was chosen for the country section of the movie. It was so cool. We all just screamed when “Whiskey Break” was played.”
Johns said having that kind of exposure is huge for an artist.
“Who knows what it will be picked up by,” Johns said. “It could be picked up by Netflix or HBO. That would be awesome. And being on a soundtrack with Dave Matthews and Dierks Bentley, who knows who could hear the song?”
Next up on her busy schedule, Johns will be heading down to Key West August 8-12 to film the video for her new single “Shore Feels Good.”
“I had a couple of shows there anyway,” Johns said. “So we decided to shoot the music video while we are down there. That single comes out on August 13, and then the video will come out two weeks later.”
Johns also has a Christmas song that will be released in December.
Next year she plans to expand her touring reach to venues in Texas and Oklahoma. But she hasn’t forgotten her hometown or her fans who have supported career so loyally in DeSoto County.
Johns will be back in north Mississippi for shows at Uncle Bubba’s in Hernando on August 27 and Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch on August 28.
“This year has definitely blown up bigger than last year for sure,” Johns said.
