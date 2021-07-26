EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Jason’s Deli
4850 Goodman Rd.
Olive Branch
5 out of 5 POWs
A sandwich place is always a go-to for a quick refreshing lunch. This week, I had Harley Quinn with me, so I wanted something that wouldn’t take too long. She can be a handful sometimes.
I had passed by Jason’s Deli quite a few times, but never stopped. Today, I figured we would give it a try.
I assumed it would be like any other sandwich joint, and while it was similar, the menu had some more unique options than normal sandwich shops.
Harley Quinn ordered half a Carmella and a cup of potato soup. The Carmella has salami, pepperoni and ham with melted provolone and pepper relish served on sourdough ($9.23). It was no surprise that Harley ordered such an interesting sandwich, she’s always been a bit out of the box.
“I love pepper relish, so I’m excited about this one,” Harley said.
I went for more of a classic and got the New York Yankee. The sandwich comes with 3/4 pound of corned beef. I was worried at first that we would just receive a sandwich and nothing else. I was expecting them to ask what kinds of chips I wanted. That would have been nice, but I was happy that it came with ruffled chips. When they brought me my sandwich, I couldn’t believe my eyes.
"Holy Cow! This is just packed with meat. I bet this is four inches thick and about a pound of meat,” I said.
I could barely get my mouth around it.
Although it was stacked with meat, I thought it lacked taste. Usually pastrami has a peppery and briney flavor to it.
"It's good, but I'm not sure I would call this New York style pastrami. It was fine though. I think it might have been better with some spicy mustard," I said.
The world's greatest detective was NO match for the New York Yankee. Stuffed to the gills, I was forced to take half of it home.
I also ordered a cup of chicken pot pie soup ($4.30)
I had no idea what to expect...but boy am I glad I tried it. The soup was thick and creamy and loaded with peas, carrots and chunks of chicken
"It was like eating a chicken pot pie without the crust. It's nice and creamy. I have never seen this soup anywhere before. It's very unique. I highly recommend it,” I said.
Overall, I think almost everything on the menu looks good. They are made to order which is always a plus. I may have found my new favorite.
Harley enjoyed her Carmella, but said it was not her favorite pepper relish.
“It’s really good, I just don’t know about the pepper relish. It kind of has a weird texture,” Harley said.
My dining partner was a fan of her potato soup, though.
“This is really good soup, I like that it’s not just completely overloaded with cheese and bacon,” Harley said. “This place is great.”
I was also surprised to see that they had soft serve ice cream
Although very full, I made myself a chocolate ice cream cone. The ice cream was a bit drippy, but then again I have never been able to master the art of the ice cream cone twist.
"This was a nice touch,” I said.
The total bill came to $33.60 which wasn't a lot for the quality of the ingredients and the portions
The days of finding lunch for $5 and $10 are over. I thought that's about what you would pay if we had gone to Lenny's or probably more at Newk's. We both gave it a 5 out of 5 and look forward to going back to try more of their creations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.