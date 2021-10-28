Moving to one of the assisted living communities and homes is a major life decision. It’s often painful as there are myriad emotional, physical, familial, and financial aspects involved in it. So, how can you make this often uncomfortable process as smooth as possible?
Let’s take a look -
Is it Time to Make the Move?
Let’s start with the obvious question. Should your parents even be moving? Each family is unique and so they will have to think about it individually. But, several factors do impact this decision in a major way.
Consider the following to make an informed decision -
Think realistically about how much help you need at home.
What’s the quality of your parents’ life? Will they want a luxury senior living facility?
What are their medical needs? Can you fulfill them at home?
In case of memory issues, do your parents represent a risk of wandering, and do they need secured memory care units?
Is the home environment safe for them?
Are there any important tasks that are being ignored at home?
Would your parents benefit from social interaction with their peers?
Is the caretaker always stressed?
Are you able to provide regular help?
When all else fails, always go with your gut as it often tells you right.
7 Tips will help the move go smoothly:
Communicate with Your Parents about The Move
Discuss with them why it makes sense to shift to assisted living. Make them a part of the conversation. Give them control over decision-making. For some people, this move often means giving up control. So, let them exercise as much control as possible while highlighting the benefits of the move.
Designate a Family Leader
This person will handle all the communications. If there are multiple siblings in the family, they all may have varied opinions regarding what's good for their elderly. And, while everyone should participate, it’s best to have one leader for all communications to avoid confusion and chaos.
Visit the Community Multiple Times
Visiting the community several times before the move will get your parents accustomed to the atmosphere. This is true regardless of whether it’s one of the many senior living or memory care communities. They will get a sense of what’s about to come. During the visit, interact with staff and residents. Ask important questions by opening lines of communication with key members of the community.
Keep The Seniors Involved
The final decision should come from your elderly. While you and your siblings may shortlist the possible living options - in the end, your parents should decide where they would like to live. As long as they are mentally sound and capable of decision-making, keep them as much involved in the process as possible.
Involve Yourself in the Community Before the Big Day
You can do this by attending wellness programs in the community. Alternatively, you could stop by a few times for lunch.
Getting to know the community before the day of the move will help your parents learn their way around the place. If possible, ask the management to spend time with residents who are going to be your neighbors.
Gather All Your Paperwork
Take care of all the paperwork. Have all the necessary details ready to avoid any last minute headaches. Typically, you would need to talk with a doctor and have the following items ready -
A negative TB test supplied within 30 days before moving
Form 1823 finished by your physician
Work Your Floor Plan
While packing your essentials, stick with the floor plan basics. Typically this includes a nightstand, bed, dresser, side table, and a lamp. Bring the items accordingly. You could bring a comfy chair, family photos, art, and some of your favorite furniture. But, be sure that all items are easy to move around.
Bottom Line
With plenty of forethought and planning, you can make this move as easy, smooth, and comfortable as possible.
About the author
Holly Klamer is a frequent contributor to many top online publications including AssistedLivingFacilities.net, where she creates content that is specific to assisted living for older adults, as well as SeniorFacilities.net, where she writes about common issues affecting senior citizens and provides senior living advice.
