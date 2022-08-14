Mike Stoller didn’t like Elvis Presley’s version of “Hound Dog” compared to the one sung by Big Mama Thornton when he first heard it on the radio.
The original song was about a woman scolding her good for nothing man that “you ain’t nothing but a hound dog. You come snooping round my door. Well you can wag your tail, but I ain’t gonna feed you no more.”
The line was changed in Elvis’s version to “you ain’t never caught a rabbit and you ain’t no friend of mine” and became a song about a man singing to a good for nothing dog.
“That wasn’t in the original lyrics,” Stoller said. “Elvis didn’t sing that line.”
Stoller said he learned later that Elvis heard the song performed by a Las Vegas lounge band called Freddie Bell and the Bellboys and borrowed their version and made it into a Rock ’n’ Roll song.
“Elvis must have known about Big Mama’s record, but he was inspired to do it by hearing Freddie Bell. They put in that line,” Stoller said. “Unfortunately with Elvis it sounded like he was singing it to a dog.”
Stoller changed his mind though after “Hound Dog” sold 10 million records and was No. 1 on the US Pop, Country, and R&B charts and came to define Fifties Rock ’n’ Roll.
“I didn’t like Elvis’s record of “Hound Dog” so much,” Stoller said. “But after it sold seven or eight million copies, I began to see some merit in it.”
Stoller, who along with lyricist Jerry Leiber, co-wrote over 70 chart topping hits and formed one of the greatest songwriting duos of all time. Leiber and Stoller wrote 24 songs for Elvis between 1956 and 1973 including three No. 1 songs - “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t.”
The 89 year-old Hall of Fame songwriter was at Graceland this week and spoke about his amazing collaboration with the King of Rock ’n’ Roll on Thursday during a “Songwriters Showcase” event at The Guesthouse at Graceland.
Stoller said he first met Lieber in 1950 when they were both 17 years old living in Los Angeles. He was from Long Island and Lieber was from Baltimore. The two men discovered that they shared a common love of rhythm and blues music. Their musical collaboration produced hits like “Yakety Yak,” “Stand By Me,” “Love Potion Number Nine,” and “There Goes My Baby.”
“We discovered that we both had a strong feel for the blues,” Stoller said. “We started writing for people in the early 50s like, among others, Ray Charles, Jimmy Witherspoon, and of course, Big Mama Thornton. Then we started working with groups like The Robins, The Coasters. We also worked with The Drifters and many solo artists like Ben E. King.”
Stoller said R&B band leader Johnny Otis introduced them to Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in 1952 and asked them to write a song for her. The two wrote “Hound Dog” in about 15 minutes.
Thornton initially sang it as a ballad during rehearsal. Stoller said Lieber didn’t like how she sang it and told her that she needed to growl it.
“Jerry said ‘no, Mama, it don’t go like that,’” Stoller said. “She was formidable. She was a very large woman. She had scars on her face. She was a very sweet person, but she was a little scary. She said ‘what do you mean it don’t go like that?’ So Jerry and I performed it. I played piano and Jerry sang. She said ‘don’t be telling me how to sing no blues.’ However, immediately she growled it and it was fantastic on the first take. I think the second take was even better. It was really special.”
The song became her biggest selling hit and spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the R&B charts.
Stoller was in Europe on vacation for three months when Elvis’s version of “Hound Dog” came out in 1956. He decided to return to America by boat and sailed on the ill-fated Andrea Doria, which was rammed and sunk by a Swedish freighter.
“I wanted to come back the way I thought maybe my grandparents had come to America on a ship and see the Statue of Liberty,” Stoller said. “So we got on this beautiful Italian ship called the Andrea Doria, and unfortunately we didn’t quite make it into New York.”
Stoller climbed down a Jacob’s ladder onto a lifeboat and was rescued by a freighter. He sent a telegram to Atlantic Records in New York letting them know he was safe because he was supposed to meet Leiber there. Leiber had watched the sinking on television and met him at the dock with the news that “Hound Dog” was a hit.
“When I came down the gangplank from the freighter he ran up to me and said ‘Mike! We’ve got a smash hit!’ Hound Dog,” Stoller recalled. “I said ‘Big Mama Thornton?’ He said ‘no, some white kid named Elvis Presley.’ So in less than 24 hours I went from thinking I was going to die, to finding out that I had the number one hit in the United States.”
Stoller said Elvis’s music publishers, Jean and Julian Aberbach who had a deal with Colonel Tom Parker to publish all the songs he recorded, asked them if they had any other songs for Elvis.
“Jerry remembered a song we had recorded on our own for a little independent record label in California called “Love Me,” Stoller said.”Elvis liked it and recorded it and it was beautiful, I must say.”
Stoller said they were next asked to write multiple songs for a film whose working title was “Ghost of a Chance.” The duo came out to New York and were staying in a two bedroom suite with a living room at the Gorham Hotel. They rented an upright piano and moved it to the living room so they could write the songs.
But after about a week of hanging out at jazz clubs and going to the theater, Stoller said they hadn’t written a single song.
“We had been given the script but we had forgotten to look at it because we were having such a great time,” Stoller said.
Stoller said Jean Aberbach came to their hotel, knocked on the door, and asked for the songs.
“Jerry said ‘oh Jean, don’t worry. We’ll have them,’” Stoller said. “He said ‘I know. I’m not leaving without them.’ And he pushed a big chair in front our door and he started to take a nap.”
Aberbach locked them in and wouldn’t let them leave until they finished the songs for the movie.
Stoller said they flipped through the script, he then sat down at the piano, and Lieber came up with some lyrics including one for a big production number set in a jailhouse. They wrote “Jailhouse Rock,” “(You’re so Square) Baby I Don’t Care,” “I Want to Be Free,” and “Treat Me Right” in about four hours.
“We wrote four songs that day and they all went in to “Jailhouse Rock,’” Stoller said.
Stoller said they met Elvis for the first time Elvis in the recording studio for “Jailhouse Rock” and that he was very friendly, relaxed and easy to work with.
“We just hit it off immediately,” Stoller said. “We talked about all those R&B records that we liked and he liked. But I had to tell Elvis, I said ‘now Elvis, that’s Jerry and I am Mike. So don’t call us sir.’ He was very polite. We were senior to him. We were two years older.”
Stoller said they continued to work with Elvis, including contributing the title track to “King Creole,” but found themselves cut off from Elvis after that. Colonel Parker was furious that Elvis asked them to write him a ballad and that the songwriters had such easy access to his client without going through him first. Stoller said Parker was concerned that if Elvis fell in love with a song that he would insist on recoding it without owning the publishing rights.
Their collaboration came to an abrupt end though after they tried to pitch Elvis a movie idea. Stoller said Lieber was approached by movie producer Charles Feldman about writing the score for an adaptation of the novel “A Walk on the Wild Side” to be directed by Elia Kazan.
“It was a really interesting novel,” Stoller said. “This producer wanted Elvis Presley to play the lead. He had hoped that we would write the score and that it would be a perfect film for Elvis. We loved it. We loved the idea.”
Stoller said they went to see the Aberbach brothers at their office and were asked to wait outside while they talkeded it over with Colonel Parker. After a long wait, they were called into the office where Stoller said they were told by Jean Aberbach that Parker said if they ever tried to interfere in Elvis’s movie career again that they would never work in Hollywood or anywhere else again.
Stoller said they essentially stopped writing songs for Elvis, although both “Trouble” and “Little Egypt” were used in the 1968 television Comeback Special.
“That was kind of the end,” Stoller said. “It was a pity because we really enjoyed working with him and I think he enjoyed working with us. We felt that we could have written some really good stuff for him and some really interesting things for him. But, apparently the Colonel didn’t want us to give him any ideas of doing any really good films. It’s one of those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.