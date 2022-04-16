Everyone’s heard of them. There’s even a song about them. But have you ever tasted a Hot Cross Bun? Hot Cross Buns are a sweet yeast bun with a cross on top – traditionally served on Good Friday. They are flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg and will sometimes have currants or raisins, with a symbolic Cross made of icing reminding us of what this coming holiday is all about.
Growing up, I always made these with my mom. She taught me how to make the texture of the dough just right, watch them rise, shape them and then carefully cut a tiny cross on top of each one before we put them in the oven. Of course, it was hard to wait until they cooled down to eat one, but finishing them off with a sweet glaze made it worth the wait.
As an adult, I’ve always loved keeping this tradition. In fact, it’s my favorite baking tradition of the whole year. And I bend the rules a bit by baking them all week. First, because I LOVE to share them and want to have a lot to share. Also - as a good friend reminded me last Sunday - many Christians fast on Good Friday so let’s eat them early!
In recent years, it’s become such a joy to share these with friends while also wishing I could share them with family far away. I bring them to the gym, church, the office, and to neighbors. It’s been a blessing to me to be able to share not only a small treat, but a piece of my faith as well. And what better symbol than the sweet one right on top?
This year I’m making my first attempt at mailing them. They’ll be baked, cooled, vacuum sealed, and boxed with a recipe to make the cream cheese icing at home. And they’re going to a special friend in the low-country of South Carolina that’s been on my mind.
If you’re a friend of mine and haven’t gotten a Hot Cross Bun yet, I’m sure one will find its way to you sometime soon. Or better yet, try this recipe at home to share with YOUR friends!
About this recipe:
Even for expert bakers, yeast bread baking can be tricky. Take it one step at a time and be patient. Have fun. I make this recipe with Einkorn flour. I bake almost exclusively with it for yeast breads because it’s an ancient grain grown organically in Italy that tends to be easier on digestion than conventional wheat flour. While not gluten-free, it’s a good option for people who are gluten-sensitive wanting to indulge (not good for Celiacs). It has a fantastic texture when baked. The amount of flour may vary because different flours absorb liquid differently, so pay attention to the texture of the dough as directed in the recipe. Regular white flour works just fine - use what you have! I bake mine without raisins or currants.
INGREDIENTS
12 Tbsp butter
1 cup milk
2 packages OR 4 1/2 tsp yeast
1/2 cup coconut sugar or regular sugar
2 tsp salt
3/4 tsp cinnamon
3/4 tsp nutmeg
4 eggs
5 to 5 1/2 cups flour (Einkorn or regular white flour)
1 egg white 1 tsp milk, pinch of salt whisked together for egg wash
Optional: 2 cups of raisins or currants
INSTRUCTIONS
Melt the butter on the stove and then add the milk. Heat until almost scalded and let cool to about 110º. Add to the bowl of a stand mixer and mix on low. Add yeast, coconut sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg – and then the eggs.
Then, add the flour, one cup at a time until a (very) sticky dough forms. It might look almost too sticky, but you’ll know it’s right when you can easily pull it away from the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula or bowl scraper.
Turn out into a greased bowl and cover. Let rise in a warm spot for an hour or until doubled.
Turn out onto a floured counter and knead to redistribute yeast. At this point, you can add the optional raisins or currants and knead to incorporate. Form a ball and then cut into 24 equal pieces. (I cut into 4 large sections, then cut each of those sections in half, then each of those halves into thirds).
Shape each lump of dough into a ball and place on a baking sheet.
Cover and let rise until they have plumped up (about 45 minutes).
Brush each bun with egg wash, and then use scissors to snip a cross shape into the top of each bun.
Put into a 375º oven for 25 minutes or until the tops just begin to brown and a knife tapped on the top of the buns makes a hollow sound.
Let cool completely.
Make the cream cheese frosting. With an electric mixer combine: 1 8oz. package of cream cheese with ¼ cup softened butter, 2 cups of powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. Mix until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag or ziplock and pipe a large cross on top of each bun.
Happy Easter!
About Me:
Shannon Feol lives with her husband, Robert, and 3 kids in Olive Branch, MS. She is a certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and Instructor and owns the blog FamilyWellnessJournal.com. Shannon’s recipes are focused around cooking delicious and beautiful food that’s made with healthy ingredients. She’s also a devoted Autism mom who is passionate about helping others with a holistic approach.
