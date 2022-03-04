Chili and cheese, greens and cornbread, pepperoni pizza, fried catfish and Philly steak and cheese are all delectable mouthwatering dishes in and of themselves. Three Horn Lake guys have found a way to improve these popular entrees by serving them up hot, round and “Balling with Flavor.” They’re the Ball Guys.
Kenneth Withers, of Memphis, and Colandus Hill, of Horn Lake, have collaborated on branding Withers’ food truck for years. Withers was already established as a local celebrity chef from selling his fried balls filled with various ingredients. Hill had an idea and made an offer as a business partner to sell the popular treats out of an eatery in Horn Lake.
The doors open this Friday on Ball Guys located at 1905 Goodman Road, Suite 101.
The duo met at Hill’s Horn Lake business where he became an advocate of Withers’ food.
“He told me about these balls that he makes with the food truck,” Hill said. “They’re stuffed with catfish, pulled pork, seafood, steak and potato. It's deep fried with a special batter on them. He ended up bringing me some to taste. When I tasted them, it was so good, I told him, ‘Look man, when you ready to open up a location, please let me be your business partner.’ About six months later, we were having that conversation. He was ready.”
Hill found the location on Goodman Road as he had serviced other previous businesses that had occupied the space. Hill owns and operates LTG Customs graphic and printing business in Horn Lake.
The Ball Guys business is a three-way partnership with the third deciding to stay a silent partner, Gary Ward.
“(Ward) was somebody (Withers) grew up with and they’ve been friends a long time,” Hill explained. “He’s the other partner.”
Hill said he believed in the potential of the food item right after his initial tasting. He wanted the balls to gain popularity and invested in Wither’s business idea.
“I’m working to make sure the brand looks good with the graphics, signs, and presentation,” Hill said. “My contribution is marketing and opening the (physical location).”
Hill is amazed at Withers' process of forming chili and cheese into a ball that holds together, is able to be deep fried and retain its round shape.
“At the same time, they’re not small, they’re about the size of a tennis ball,” Hill explained. “You can get full off two. Then you add some fries and a drink, you’re fixed up.”
Five years ago, Kenneth Withers was making dinner for one of his children. The young hungry diners demanded faster cooking time when Withers replied, “Maybe I ought to ball it up and give it to you!”
“When I said that, I came up with this concept, food in a ball,” Withers explained. “I tried cooking some chicken in a ball. I made the ball but it was dry, it was chicken breast.”
Moisture and seasonings were key factors Withers knew he needed to implement in the recipe. Then he experimented with breadings and coatings to achieve a crispy, golden brown outside.
“I had mastered a gluten free, fat free coating,” Withers said. “If you fry chili, it’s going to be greasy. Not ours. It’s fat free.”
The chicken ball was the first recipe, followed by catfish, chicken and potato, chili cheese, pulled pork barbeque, pizza, steak and cheese.
“I just kept coming up with these at home,” Withers said. “I had a food truck too. I was selling so many of them, I couldn’t keep up.”
Withers, who builds and assembles food trucks, initially decided to custom build his own to expand his then current business. He sold his first food truck he built then got busy constructing a second.
“I parked that one in the front yard, somebody bought that one. I built another one, somebody bought that one. It snowballed,” Withers explained. “Until I got stuck building food trucks. Then I met (Hill) and he was putting the logos on the food trucks. I told him about my food, took him some.”
Hill expressed his immediate interest in becoming Withers’ business partner. Withers already had 20 years experience working for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers working on the Mississippi River, a job he’s since retired from.
“I used to cook for those guys every day,” Withers said. “The whole crew.”
Withers has made it a ritual to share samples of his recipe with first responders, hospital workers, medical staff, friends, retail workers, mechanics, Home Depot, Lowe’s and even at Horn Lake City Hall.
“They were like, ‘Where’s your place at, man?’” Withers said. “Two guys, didn’t know each other, almost got to fighting over the last ball one time.”
Hill said word of mouth traveled fast around town about the food. Withers continued to share his food and enjoyed seeing the joyful reaction when eating his food. Both Hill and Withers decided to offer a discount for first responders and frontline workers when their eatery opens.
“I just always feel like, if I became a millionaire at what I’m doing, I’m still going to die broke,” Withers said. “My heart is so giving and wanting to make other people smile. That makes me feel better. That’s just me!”
“All while balling with flavor,” Hill said while lauhging. “When you first taste this food, there’s nothing out here like it. The flavor is just like, balling with flavor.”
The Ball Guys soft opening and ribbon cutting is this Friday at 11 a.m. The grand opening is Saturday at 10 a.m.
“I’ll be here at six o’clock (Saturday) morning,” Wither said. “Everything will be piping hot by 10:00.”
