Herradero Taqueria
1905 Goodman Road W
Horn Lake
4 1/2 POWs
We have joked before in this column that you can find a Mexican restaurant on almost every corner in DeSoto County. While that is a bit of an exaggeration, DeSoto County definitely doesn’t lack places to find good Mexican food.
We have eaten and reviewed quite a few restaurants that serve Mexican food, but we are always on the lookout to find the one that is the most “authentic” and not Tex-Mex or Taco Bell. After much searching - and sampling - we think we finally might have found the place that serves THE most authentic Mexican food.
The prize goes to Herradero Taqueria in Horn Lake.
I had never heard of Herradero Taqueria before, but one of the Joker’s many henchmen recently ate there and swore up and down that it was the best and most authentic tasting Mexican food they had ever put in their mouths. That’s quite a boast to live up to. But you know what? They may be right.
Live Wire is very predictable when it comes to Mexican food. With all those dishes to choose from, she always orders beef nachos ($9.99). She was impressed by how much food came with the order, but noticed that these nachos were not your typical ground beef nachos. These nachos were steak nachos. And they came loaded with steak. “It’s not ground beef like I expected,” she said. “But that’s okay. I just prefer ground beef. The portions are huge.” Live Wire liked their chips but thought the steak was little chewy and lacked the seasoning that she is used to. “It was good,” the baddie said. “I just thought that it could have used a little more seasoning. It had melted cheese on them, but I also thought there should have been more of it and some kind of salsa. They give you green chile sauce and red chile sauce, but no salsa.”
The Joker decided to give the quesadillas ($7.99) a try and no joking, he loved them! The Clown Prince of Crime thought the chicken was tasty and that the ingredients worked well together overall to give the dish a very authentic taste. “The flavor was way over the top,” Joker said. “They don’t skimp on the ingredients. It had a lot on the inside.” Joker agreed that of all the Mexican restaurants that he has eaten at, this place tasted the most authentic. “I would absolutely go back,” he said. “It’s a little hole in the wall, nothing fancy. But those are usually the best places.”
Our conflicted former District Attorney Harvey Two Face seconded what the Joker had to say about the place’s authentic taste. He ordered the Fajitas Mixtas ($15.59) which consists of chicken, beef, and grilled onions and peppers. “It’s delicious,” Two Face said. “This is the best fajita seasoning I have ever tasted.” And, there was a lot of it! “It was a tasty mix of steak and chicken. I’ve never been to Mexico so I don’t really know how it would taste there, but what I can say is that it tastes better than what I am used to eating at other Mexican restaurants around here.” Harvey didn’t have to toss a coin to say that he would definitely eat there again. It came up heads on both sides. “This place was good,” he said.
I will confess that when I looked over the menu, I had no idea what each dish was. Normally I order a very American “Speedy Gonzales” - two tacos or burrito or enchilada with rice and beans - or lately it has been chicken, cheese and rice. But I left my comfort zone and ordered the Mar y Tierra ($13.99) a dish that consists of grilled steak with shrimp served with rice and beans and avocados. I didn’t get off to a good start. I was not impressed with the rice or the refried beans. The beans had an okay taste, but they were very runny and the portions were small. I thought the Mexican rice tasted more like Rice-a-Roni. It wasn’t bad. It just wasn’t what I expected.
But oh boy they more than made up for it with the steak and shrimp. I filled a flour tortilla with steak and shrimp and my taste buds immediately exploded. The shrimp was grilled perfectly and tasted great. But it was the steak that really blew me away. It came with two thinly sliced cuts of steak which were cooked just the way I like my steak - medium well - and was perfectly seasoned and marinated. It made me wish I had ordered a full size steak. I’m not a fan of grilled onions, avocado, or Pico de Gallo so I kicked those off, but I’m sure they would have added to the overall flavor of the dish.
The general consensus among the Dining Duo is that the Mexican dishes at Herradero Taqueria taste better and more authentic than any other Mexican restaurant we have tried in DeSoto County. If you are looking for authentic, this is the place to try.
We give Herradero Taqueria four and a half POWs out of 5.
4.5 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com
