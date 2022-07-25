Hernando native Lauren Johnson created her company, DeSoto Candle Co. as a way to save money on one of her favorite products.
Johnson said the idea for her company came to her when her husband requested that she stop shopping at Bath and Body Works so often. Bath and Body Works is a fan favorite for their uniquely scented candles and body products.
“I created DeSoto Candle Co. in January of this year,” Johnson said. “I love candles, and my husband thought I was spending too much at Bath and Body Works, so we decided to start learning to make our own.”
Johnson started to learn how to make her own candles, but quickly realized the process would take longer than she thought it would.
“Learning how to make candles was definitely not an overnight process,” Johnson said. “It took hours upon hours of experimenting and doing research. There were tons of youtube videos involved, and it took a while to really feel like I had the perfect formula.”
One of the difficulties Johnson ran into while trying to perfect her formula was an even burn for the candles. Tunneling is a common problem with candles, and it can prevent customers from burning the entire candle.
“You want the wick to burn the whole diameter of the candle,” Johnson said. “Otherwise, you end up with this tunneling effect that makes the candle burn unevenly. So, I had to make sure I had the basics down perfectly to prevent that from happening.”
DeSoto Candle Co. now has over 40 different scents that Johnson said she makes by hand. Some of the scents include apple orchard, peach nectar, sleepy time and sunflower.
“I hand make all of the candles and wax melts out of our house in Hernando,” Johnson said. “We have over 40 different scents and wax melts. Each candle or wax melt is usually a combination of several different scents to make that one.”
When deciding on the recipes for her candles, Johnson said choosing which type of wax to use was also a challenge. She ultimately decided on paraffin wax, due to its ability to hold scents.
“Paraffin wax, soy wax and coconut wax were all options when I was trying to figure out where to start,” Johnson said. “Even though soy wax is the most natural choice, it doesn’t hold scent very well, so we decided to go with paraffin wax. That way, we could do one drop of scent oil rather than having to use a lot for each candle.”
Johnson currently colors her candles with some liquid and box dyes to make solid colors, but she is interested in experimenting with marbling and swirling techniques.
“All of the candles are solid colors right now,” Johnson said. “I try to coordinate candle scents with colors, so for example, the apple orchard scent is a merlot color to represent a red apple. I am doing more research and looking into doing some marble and swirl designs for the color of the candles.”
So far, Johnson said she is still trying to figure out exactly how to get the word out about her business.
“It’s been a really slow build up,” Johnson said. “With any company, I feel like you have to make sure you have the perfect audience and advertising strategies, so we’re still trying to figure all of that out.”
DeSoto Candle Co. has a booth at most local vendor markets and the Lander Center Flea Market, but Johnson said she would eventually like to open a storefront.
“I do local vendor events and the Landers Center Flea Market,” Johnson said. “I’m really just trying to get my name out there and let people know how much I love what I do because I really want to open a brick and mortar store in the future.”
Johnson is currently working on new products to offer to her customers, including sugar scrubs.
“I am currently working on a line of different sugar scrubs,” Johnson said. “I ship to all 50 states, so a big part of making this new product is making sure it doesn’t leak when I ship it. So far, I’ve already done a trial run and they sold out, so I’m hopeful I can start selling more soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.