I wouldn’t normally pick to eat lunch at a country club. But I saw a post on Facebook recently for the Hernando Golf & Racquet Club showing that they have weekly lunch specials in their clubhouse restaurant. Honestly, I didn’t even know the place was open to the public or that they even served lunch. When I clicked on their menu and saw what else they had, I thought the sandwiches sounded pretty good and worth a try.
I texted my pal Clark Kent and he agreed to meet me there for lunch. I love Clark, but the mild mannered reporter is super picky when it comes to what he eats. Every time he sees a menu, the first words out of his mouth are usually “I want to order something healthy.” It’s a constant struggle to get him to order a burger or anything other than grilled chicken or even worse, a salad. In fact, he tried ordering a salad - which I vetoed as soon as it left his lips - and instead, looked at the waiter and ordered him a hamburger.
He got my point that he was being his usually picky self, so I grudgingly let him order a grilled chicken sandwich ($11). I did NOT, however, let him order it without the bread! Sheesh! Then, for a guy who talks about eating healthy, what did he do next? He ordered probably the next most unhealthy thing on the menu - a side of French Fries ($4).
Mr. Picky Eater ended up loving the bun that the sandwich came on. “The bread actually sold it,” Clark said. The sandwich itself came with a nicely sliced grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon, and was dressed with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Clark was very impressed with the chicken breast - especially how it was sliced. The chicken was fresh, nicely fire grilled, and very moist. “This is excellent,” Superman’s alter ego said. “The chicken is nice and tender. I like it because it wasn’t salty and they didn’t over-do the seasoning. It’s very evenly sliced too. In most restaurants, the chicken breast is fatter on one side and thin on the other. They took the time to hand cut their chicken breast. It was just a great chicken sandwich.” He also liked the straight cut fries, which were not greasy or over-cooked. “These were not frozen from a bag,” he said. “These were fresh.”
I noticed that they had a soup of the day ($7) on the menu and when I asked the waiter what it was, he said today’s soup was a chicken poblano, which sounded really good - and it turns out that it was. Clark joined me in ordering a bowl and we were both just blown away by how yummy it was. The soup had a very tasty creamy bisque with roasted poblano peppers and chunks of chicken. “This is some of the best soup I have ever had,” Clark said. I have to agree with my crime fighting buddy. I had never tired this type of soup before and was pleasantly surprised. Although it has poblano peppers, it gave the soup a nice flavor and was not hot at all. Honestly, it was so good that I’m going to look up a recipe and try and make some at home.
I was torn over whether to try the beef stroganoff, which was the daily special, but decided instead to order a hamburger quesadilla ($10) and a side of fries ($4). I’m not a fan of restaurants that make you order items a la cart - especially fries - but, it is what it is, so I sucked it up. I enjoyed the quesadillas. It comes with four decent sized quesadillas. I thought there was plenty of hamburger inside and that it mixed nicely with the pepper jack and cheddar cheese. The tortillas also had a nice light crunch to them as well. They come with a side of sour cream and salsa. The salsa was on the chunky side - not my favorite - but it added a nice flavor to the quesadillas when I dipped them in it. I thought the fries were okay, but not great. They did the trick.
I was pretty full by the end of the meal, but Clark overheard some ladies who mentioned banana pudding and decided that he wanted to try some too. “Bananas are so healthy for you,” he said. He was well pleased when the dessert arrived. He swears that it was made with Eagle Brand Condensed milk, whatever that is! “I can taste it,” Clark said. Must be his enhanced Kryptonian sense of taste. “Sheez, that was good,” he said. “I don’t know if that was Cool Whip they used, but it’s close.”
Clark and I went into Hernando Golf & Racquet Club not knowing what to expect, but we both left seriously impressed with the quality of the food. “I was really surprised,” Clark said. “I had no idea it would be that good.” Whoever the chef is, the food is excellent. We also like the atmosphere of the place. It’s a pretty setting and just a nice and relaxing environment where you can enjoy a good leisurely lunch and spend time talking. You don’t feel rushed and they aren’t trying to get you back out the door so they can turn over the table.
We were surprised that there were not a whole lot of diners in there during the lunch hour. Maybe people in DeSoto County don’t know that it is open to the public. But now that you know, you really should check it out. Clark said it is definitely a place where he could see himself eating at once a week.
We give Hernando Golf & Racquet Club 5 POWs. It was just a darn good lunch.
5 out of 5 POWs
