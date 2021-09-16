Nesbit Market and Deli
230 Pleasant Hill Road
Nesbit
3 1/3 POWs
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Gas station food is both a blessing and a curse.
It’s a blessing because it is cheap, convenient, and for the most part, tasty. But it’s a curse because it’ot exactly the healthiest choice and, well, lets just say, its a little too convenient.
But with a busy day ahead of me rounding up bad guys in Gotham - including the super villain Bane, who always seems to find a way out of Arkham Asylum - we decided fast and convenient was what we needed.
Instead of lunch, I tracked down Bane menacing the breakfast crowd at Nesbit Market and Deli inside the Shell gas station. I will admit, whenever I am busy and in a hurry or find myself still on the job, I’m guilty of running down to Nesbit Market and Deli for some chicken tenders, fried okra, and seasoned fries. Like I said, not the healthiest, but oh so quick and convenient.
You can tell that Nesbit Market and Deli is a popular stop for folks on their way to school or work looking for a simple, quick, breakfast. There were cars coming and going and a line at the deli.
My hulking nemesis decided to try a breakfast plate consisting of a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, two hash browns, and a side of cheesy grits.
I could see the blood start pumping and Bane’s energy level rising as he ate this standard breakfast fare. Bane enjoyed the bacon, which was chewy with a slight crunch, but thought the biscuit could use a little more flavor, so he added some Frank’s Red Hot Sauce for some extra zip.
“It’s very nostalgic of the breakfast we used to get in elementary school,” Bane said.
I like breakfast. But breakfast usually doesn’t like me, so I tend to skip it and make lunch my big meal of the day. But when I am in a hurry, I will confess that I am a sucker for a good egg and sausage breakfast sandwich.
I prefer mine on a bagel, but this is the South, so normally your only choice is to get it on a biscuit. I had them add some white gravy on top to give the biscuit some flavor. I am a Yankee by birth, so biscuits and gravy is something I’m not used to. I have come to like white gravy over the years, and theirs was very traditional tasting with some pepper added. I actually like it better with sausage in it.
The sandwich itself was a more down-homier version of what you would get at McDonald’s. The hash browns were triangle shaped and not homemade, but tasty, again like what you will get at any to-go fast food place.
I agree with Bane that the bacon was not overcooked and was chewy with a hint of crunch. It is batch fried in a deep fryer and not cooked on a skillet. She was already on her third tray of bacon and ready to make a fourth during our visit.
Nesbit Market and Deli isn’t going to win any culinary awards. But it did what we wanted it to do. It was quick, tasty, and filled us up to start the day off. And judging by the line of people, it’s obviously the place locals go to for a quick breakfast.
“It’s a good on the go breakfast,” Bane said. “You can’t expect gourmet.”
We give Nesbit Market and Deli a solid 3 1/2 out of 5 POWs. And knowing our hectic schedules and bad eating habits, it is a surefire bet we will be back.
