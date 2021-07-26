At the Tombigbee Valley District Spring 2021 workshop held at the First United Methodist Church in New Albany, MS, local garden club members and special guests were introduced to the 2021-23 State officers and chairmen of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. Workshops at the meeting that were held for those in attendance included valuable information in regard to timeline reporting for treasurers and presidents of each club.
Present for the meeting were (left to right ) Amye Kelly, DeSoto Civic Garden Club member who is also the State Treasurer, Sassy Mauldin, State 2nd Vice President and member of Charleston Magnolia Garden Club. Welcoming these to the meeting were New Albany Garden Club members, Tanya and Elizabeth Coombs. Tanya is the current Garden Clubs of Mississippi “Plant it Pink” co-chairman.
The New Albany Garden Club, Charleston Magnolia Garden Club, and the DeSoto Civic Garden Club are all members of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.