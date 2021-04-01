First Regional Library Staff Picks

Looking for something to read?
April 2021 is National Poetry Month.
Here are a few poems and novels that the staff at your local First Regional Library branch recommends.
Young Readers
I'm Just No Good at Rhyming: And Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-Ups, written by Chris Harris, illustrated by Lane Smith
In the vein of Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky, Harris and Smith offer these hilarious poems for a new generation of poetry and humor lovers.
A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart, by Zetta Elliot, illustrated by Noa Denmon
A boy grieves and grows after the death of a community member. This pairing of Elliot’s poetry and Denmon’s illustrations received a Caldecott Honor.
Tween and Teen Readers
Cast Away: Poems for Our Time, by Naomi Shihab Nye
Acclaimed poet Nye delves into the things we cast away, “from plastic bottles to those less fortunate,” in this illuminating collection for young people.
Clap When You Land, by Elizabeth Acevedo
When a plane crashes, two girls lose their beloved father and find each other. This is the most recent novel-in-verse by Acevedo, whose debut novel The Poet X, won the National Book Award, the Printz Award, and the Pura Belpré Award, among others.
