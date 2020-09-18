Over 450 cars gathered this year to watch fireworks on Labor Day weekend to support the Palmer Home for Children, a faith-based organization that aids children who come from from difficult environments.
The event raised over $12,000, more than the previous eight years of the event.
The fundraiser, hosted by Cedar Hill Farm and with the support of the presenting sponsor, Pintail Construction, included fireworks and several other outdoor activities on the farm.
The Palmer Home for Children is entirely donation-based and has roots in the community that trace back to the late 1890s.
The fireworks event at Cedar Hill Farm began in 2012, and over time, has raised over $40,000 for the Palmer Home for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.