EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes
Rancho Grande
6714 Getwell Road
Southaven
4 out of 5 POWs
The Dining Duo has reviewed Mexican restaurants in DeSoto County in the past, but we are still on the hunt for the most “authentic” Mexican restaurant - one that doesn’t serve Tex-Mex dishes or Americanized Mexican.
While we can’t say that Rancho Grande has the most authentic Mexican food (meaning closest to what you would find in Mexico City), my super villain nemesis did find a menu item that comes pretty close.
Bane is a lot more knowledgeable when it comes to ordering food at restaurants, whereas I have a very simple palate and tend to stick to the usual tacos, burritos, refried beans, Mexican rice etc., Bane knows his Mexican food dishes.
He started out with an an appetizer of Guacamole Mexicana, which is a popular appetizer dip made with avocado, cilantro, onion, lime juice, salt and tomato, which he used to dip his chips in and made fast work of. Me, on the other hand, I don’t like guacamole or anything with onions in it.
“It was tasty,” Bane said. “It’s great to eat any time of year.”
My hulking companion then found a really unique dish to try - shrimp soup ($11.99) . Maybe most Mexican restaurants have it on the menu and he/I have never noticed it before but whatever the case was, Bane was excited to give it a try.
The soup consists of a rich soup broth seasoned with dried chipotle peppers and tomatoes, and chock full of bell peppers, onions, rice, avocado, Pico de gallo, and a decent amount of peeled shrimp.
“It’s a beautiful color, full of vegetables, rice and seasoning and very healthy things,” Bane said.
The top of the bowl was dusted with the dried chipotle pepper powder which gave it a extra zip and made his eyes water and nose run, while not being too overpoweringly spicy.
“To me, this is the closest to authentic Mexican home cooking, like someone’s grandmother made it,” Bane said. “It definitely made for a full meal.”
I didn’t go full blown boring this time like I normally do. Normally I would have ordered a Speedy Gonzales with a beef taco and burrito with either red sauce or cheese sauce and rice and beans. But Ha! I fooled you this time.
The Bat left his comfort zone (not by much, granted) and ordered the Guadalajara Especial ($9.25) which translated means a pork tamale and two flautas topped with lettuce and cheese sauce, rice and beans.
The pork tamale was good, a little on the smallish side maybe, and the beef flautas were tasty as well. Flautas is just another name for a taquito or rolled taco. Both the tamale and the flautas were crisp fried. Cheese sauce is always more preferable to me because my poor stomach can’t always handle a red sauce. But what really made these stand out was an unexpected sprinkling of parmesan cheese on top of the lettuce which gave the dish a unique flavor. I can’t say whether or not they do that in Mexico City, but it was a nice taste nonetheless.
Rancho Grande hit the spot for our lunchtime excursion and we give it a very solid 4 POWs out of 5.
