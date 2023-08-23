EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Fast Break
7820 Hwy 51
Southaven
2 POWs
The good news this week is that there will be no burgers, no Philly cheesesteak, no wings, and no Mexican food. The bad news is that this week’s review is probably the biggest epic fail that we have ever encountered.
If you’re a regular reader, you know that we are always on the lookout for new places to try. Someone posted online that Fast Break, located inside the Marathon gas station on Hwy 51 N in Southaven, was a “new and better place to get a quick and delicious sandwich.” Well, sandwich caught my attention real quick. When it’s 90 plus degrees outside with the humidity making it feel like it’s 100 degrees, the last thing I want is a heavy lunch. So I am always in the mood for a good sandwich or sub.
Fast Break’s menu offers a choice of an American sub, tuna, cheese sub, cheesesteak, Cuban, chicken sandwich, ham & cheese, Italian, turkey, and a pambazos.
Well, the best I can say is that Fast Beak got the “new” part right and the “quick” part right. But delicious? Not hardly. And to say that we were disappointed would be an understatement.
The key to any good sub or sandwich is always the bread and the ingredients. The bread needs to be fresh and you should never skimp on the ingredients, especially the meat. Nothing annoys me more than when I order a sub and find that there is more bread to it than meat. That’s a huge no-no.
Livewire ordered a very simple six inch ham and cheese sub ($4.99). That’s pretty hard to get wrong, right? For starters, Fast Break only has white bread. So if you’re looking for wheat or any other bread type, you’re out of luck. Well, it just so happens that Livewire wanted hers on white bread anyway. And she wanted it toasted and with mayo. What she got, was something that you could have made at home - only way better. The bread was not soft and she got exactly two slices - no kidding - of ham - and one piece of American cheese! “I wasn’t happy,” Livewire said. “The bread was hard. They gave me two pieces of ham, a piece of cheese, and they put almost no mayo on it. It’s a meal that I could have made at home. This isn’t worth it.” Livewire said she was surprised at how bad it was because usually gas station food around here is really good. “When you think of gas station food, you think it’s going to be good - especially around here,” she said. “I was not impressed at all.” The super villain added that she should have gone to Lenny’s.
Mine wasn’t any better. I wanted to order a pambazos but was told that they didn’t have the ingredients. For those not familiar with what a pambazos is, it is a Mexican sandwich with ham, potatoes, and chorizo sausage, lettuce, cheese, crumblesd queso and crema (a tangy creamy condiment similar to American sour cream.) The white bread is dipped and fried in red guajillo pepper sauce.
Well, since they didn’t have that, I decided to order a foot long Cuban ($8.99). I don’t know what she thought she was making me, but the outcome was definitely was NOT a Cuban. A Cuban sandwich usually has ham, pork, mustard, Swiss cheese, mustard and the secret ingredient is pickles. What I got instead inexplicably was basically a roast beef sandwich! I knew right away when she was making the sub that it wasn’t a Cuban, so I tried to salvage it by picking pepper jack cheese instead and spicy mustard. And to top it off, just like Livewire’s ham & cheese, there was maybe four or five pieces of roast beef on it total. For $8.99? Come on! Even Subway isn’t that stingy with their meat. This was beyond stingy. The sandwich was mostly bread, and not even good bread at that. If you are going to have a Cuban on your menu, you need to at least get the ingredients right.
I don’t want to be overly harsh, but this was not good at all. I don’t think the person making the subs had any clue what she was doing. The man at the register was extremely nice, however, thanking me for stopping by, which was nice. He told me that they had only been open a few weeks. That said, I think Fast Break has potential to be good. But they are going to have to do better. A lot better. First of all, they need to learn how to make the sandwiches and they need to make sure they have all of the ingredients to make them. And since they only have white bread, they better darn sure have it fresh. I’m with Livewire on this. Save your money and go to Lenny’s.
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
