Glen D. Hardin had no idea at the time that people would still be watching the “Elvis Aloha from Hawaii” show 50 years later. To him, it was just another show, one of many that he played during his six years touring as a member of Elvis’s TCB Band.
“It just seemed like another gig,” Hardin said in a phone interview. “Not to sound silly, but that’s what it was, just another gig really. It wasn’t anything to get excited about. We were all well rehearsed and played the songs and just did it.”
While not as famous as the singer’s “68 Comeback Special” which reintroduced Elvis to audiences after a decade of making mediocre movies and less than satisfying soundtrack songs, the “Aloha” show stands as a landmark performance recorded at the peak of Elvis’s musical career.
“Elvis Aloha from Hawaii” was broadcast live to a worldwide audience via satellite on January 14, 1973 and was seen by over one billion people in 36 countries.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Sony is releasing “Elvis Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert” on CD on August 16 as part of Elvis Week at Graceland. The box set features the entire January 14, 1973 performance newly mixed by Grammy Award-winning and Memphis-based sound engineer Matt-Ross Spang, dress rehearsal show from the night before, 28 page booklet with in-depth liner notes written by music critic Randy Lewis, rare photos, memorabilia, several bonus tracks, and the first time release on Blu-ray.
A special listening event and Q&A with producer Ernst Jorgensen will be held at the Guest House Theatre on Wednesday, followed by a 50th Anniversary concert at 7 p.m. on the Graceland Soundstage featuring vocals by Elvis on the big screen and a live band with special guest Glen D. Hardin.
Hardin said he is looking forward to being at Elvis Week and playing the big screen concert.
“I enjoy playing those songs,” Hardin said. “The big screen show is a joy to play. I will be watching him on the screen closely.”
Hardin joined Elvis’s TCB road band in 1970 and toured with him until 1976. Before that, Hardin was a busy session pianist, arranger, and songwriter. Over the years he has worked with artists like The Everly Brothers, Dean Martin, Gram Parsons, Nancy Sinatra, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, John Denver, and Ricky Nelson.
Hardin was originally asked by Elvis to join him for his 1969 show at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, but was tied up with work at the time.
“The first time I was called about it, I was completely overwhelmed with work in Los Angeles,” Hardin said. “I was arranging music constantly and playing sessions. I did that in 1967, 1968, and 1969, and I had to turn him down. I simply didn’t want to change anything and I didn’t want to cancel all of that work in front of me.”
Elvis called him again six months later in 1970 and asked him to replace Larry Muhoberac on piano, who didn’t want to go out on tour. Hardin grew up listening to Elvis’s music and already knew the members of the band. He ran through a few songs at the audition and hit it off well with Elvis.
“I went out to MGM to a studio and auditioned for him,” Hardin said. “There were some other people there. He told me, “man, I like the way you play.’”
Hardin said Elvis pulled him out into the hallway and the two of them reached a deal for him to join the band and play on the upcoming tour.
“I was pleased when they called and offered that to me,” Hardin said. “I wanted to get away from arranging music and get back to playing the piano. So I accepted his offer the second time.”
Hardin said Elvis was a lot of fun to work for and that he enjoyed his company. The band spent many nights partying with Elvis after the show in his suite at the International Hotel in Las Vegas.
“We had a party in the big suite every night,” Hardin said. “I had a lot of time to hang out with him and chat about everything in the world. He was a good listener and liked to tell stories. He enjoyed talking about being in the Army. I was in the Navy so we had that to talk about. And also, we were both poor country boys. I’m sure he recognized that me. He was very easy to talk to. We had a really good time and could relax behind closed doors and just be ourselves.”
During a rehearsal before a show at the International in February 1970, Hardin said Elvis told the band that he wanted to include a song called “Let It Be Me” in the show. Without being asked, Hardin went back to the hotel after the day’s rehearsal ended and scored the song for Elvis to have the next day.
“The first day we did orchestra rehearsals, we were running through some songs,” Hardin said. “At one point, the orchestra took a break and he stepped over a little close to all of us in the rhythm section and he started singing “Let It Be Me.” He knew the song because the Everly Brothers had a hit with it. So when (the orchestra) came back to their seats he said ‘we’ll work on that tomorrow. I’m pretty sure I want to put that in the show.’ When the rehearsal was over, which was probably around 4 o’clock, I went upstairs and scored that for him. I was wanting to tell him that I was an arranger, but anyone can say they are an arranger. I thought it was the perfect opportunity.”
Hardin copied the arrangements for the orchestra so they would have them when they returned to the stage and handed a lyric sheet to Elvis as he walked by.
“He appreciated that a whole bunch,” Hardin said. “It started a whole new thing. I told him that anytime that he wanted any song at all, that I would have it for him to hear and play tomorrow morning. And I stuck by that.”
Hardin went on to arrange 53 songs in total for Elvis over his six years with the band including “The Wonder of You” and “I just Can’t Help Believing.”
Elvis had long wanted to tour overseas but was continuously put off by manager Colonel Tom Parker, who had trouble with his immigration status and would not have been able to travel with his famous client. There was great demand in Europe and Asia to see Elvis perform. After seeing a live broadcast of President Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, Parker came up with an idea to do a live TV concert that would be beamed by satellite to Elvis’s fans around the world.
NBC hired producer Marty Pasetta, who had produced specials for Bing Crosby, Perry Como and Glen Campbell, to direct the Aloha show. Pasetta went to see Elvis perform at Long Beach and came away unimpressed. During a 4-hour meeting, Pasetta told the singer that he would need to lose weight. Elvis thanked him for his frankness, and returned home to Graceland where he embarked on a strict diet and exercise program.
Hardin said the band - and even Elvis himself - flew to Hawaii on a commercial jet and rehearsed a bunch of new songs for the Aloha show, a few of which he did the arrangements for. A rehearsal show with alive audience was filmed the night before in case there were any technical problems during the live broadcast.
“We did a show a few months before the real show so Elvis would be familiar with it,” Hardin said. “So we were well prepared. Elvis was well prepared. I arranged five songs for the Aloha show. I did all those overnight in a hotel room.”
The Aloha show was recorded live at the Honolulu International Center Arena using cutting-edge satellite technology and was the first show ever broadcast live to feature a single performer.
Elvis wanted to wear something that would represent America and came on stage wearing a custom made white jumpsuit by costume designer Bill Belew featuring a bald eagle with gold, blue and red gems, a jeweled leather belt, and hip length cape. Pasetta had staged the arena with a long runway which allowed Elvis to get closer to the audience. Women who went up to the stage placed leis around his neck and received a kiss and a scarf from the singer.
Elvis had lost 25 pounds in a month and looked tan, fit, and rested. Hardin said Elvis was in good voice.
“He looked great and he sounded great,” Hardin said. “He was excited about it and I thought he was excellent in it.”
The show started shooting at 12:30 a.m. so that it could be beamed to audiences during prime time in places like Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia.
“Aloha” only aired live in Asia and throughout the Central and South Pacific region. It wasn’t shown in the United States until April 4, 1973 so as to not conflict with Super Bowl VII and “Elvis on Tour,” a documentary which was playing in movie theaters at the time. The 90 minute special was shown on NBC and was seen by a staggering 57 percent of all households who were watching television that night. It was NBC’s highest rated program that year.
The vinyl record “Elvis Aloha From Hawaii via Satellite” was released as a double album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in May. It sold more than 5 million records and was Elvis’s first chart topping record since 1965.
Hardin said he didn’t know it at the time, but “Aloha” would be one of the most significant live performances of Elvis’s career. The event was a true spectacle and an unforgettable experience for his fans around the world.
Hardin stayed with Elvis and the TCB Band until 1976 and witnessed Elvis’s prescription drug abuse, mood swings, and sad decline in the singer’s health. He said there were a lot of people around Elvis who should have been able to help, but as a musician, he had to keep a professional distance and not interfere with his personal life.
After leaving Elvis, Hardin toured with Emmylou Harris and John Denver.
“The last show I played for him was at Pontiac Stadium on December 31, 1975,” Hardin said. “After I got as little taste of it, I realized what was going on and that I was powerless to control it. That was part of why I left. I had done it for six years and I thought well, it is time to make an exit. And I did.”
The last time he saw Elvis was in March 1976 at the recording session at Graceland that came to be known as “The Jungle Room session.” He was in Memphis opening a show for Willie Nelson with Emmylou Harris when he heard the news that Elvis had died.
“I guess I was like everybody else, I couldn’t believe it,” Hardin said. “But I really wasn’t surprised at all.”
In August 1997, Hardin reunited with the TCB band and original singers playing along with Elvis singing on a giant video screen for “Elvis: The Concert,” and toured worldwide with the show.
Hardin said it was strange at first seeing Elvis on the big screen, but after awhile it felt like the old days and just another gig. He said he has seen the “Aloha” show in recent years on PBS and that it always brings back good memories. After seeing the reactions of the fans to Elvis on the big screen, he’s not a bit surprised that people still love his music and are still talking about Elvis to this day.
“No, not at all,” Hardin said. “I see that show and I am always very pleased with it. I think about him and what a good time I had and how much I liked him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.