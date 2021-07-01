Ginger Alden waited nearly 40 years to tell her side of the story about her relationship with Elvis Presley.
Alden, who was engaged to Elvis and was with him the day he died, has been the subject of numerous falsehoods and outright lies over the years by members of his inner circle.
She’s been accused of being a gold digger; that she hated touring with Elvis; that Elvis never intended to marry her; and that she knew Elvis had been dead for several hours and conspired with her mother to call a National Enquirer reporter to sell her story to the tabloid.
Alden shared her memories of her time with Elvis in a 2014 memoir called “Elvis & Ginger,” but after years of staying above the fray, Alden will be returning to her hometown in August to meet with Elvis fans and to set the record straight.
Alden will sign autographs and answer questions during a Q&A as part of “An Evening with Ginger Alden” on August 12 at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown. The event will be held in two separate sessions from 3 to 6 p.m. and again at 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 and capped at 200 fans.
Sara Matteson, who organized the event, said it will be a rare chance for Elvis fans to meet Ginger.
“She hasn’t spoken about this in Memphis since Elvis’s passing 44 years ago, and she’s probably not going to do another one ever again,” Matteson said. “So this will probably be the one and only time that fans will get to see her and interact with her and hear stories about her life with Elvis.”
Alden met Elvis for the first time on Nov. 19, 1976 when she and her two sisters were invited to come to Graceland. She had just turned 20 years old. Elvis was 20 years her senior. Ginger recalled that she was immediately attracted to Elvis and that he teased her about staring at him so much. The attraction though, was mutual. Elvis confessed to her that he got everyone else who was there to leave so he could be alone with her.
Elvis had just ended a 4 1/2 year relationship with Linda Thompson and the young, shy, and inexperienced Alden suffered unfavorable comparisons to Linda.
Members of Elvis’s inner circle, the “Memphis Mafia,” did not approve of Alden, a situation which was exacerbated when she refused to move to Graceland, proof to them that she did not care about Elvis. Alden lived in a house not far from Graceland with her parents.
Elvis proposed to Ginger on January 26, 1977 at Graceland and gave her a $70,000 diamond ring, which she described as the “most magnificent ring she had ever seen.” The two set a wedding date for Dec. 25. Elvis, however, died unexpectedly on August 16, 1977.
In the years following his death, several of those who were close to Elvis painted an unflattering portrait of Ginger which went unchallenged and made it in to numerous biographies of Elvis.
Matteson said Ginger is one of the most unfairly maligned and misunderstood people in the life of Elvis Presley.
“It hurts her greatly because she has been portrayed as something that she’s not,” Matteson said. “And she feels that it is really unfair and a bias by others in Elvis’s circle who never really got to know who her. Elvis kept her sequestered and tried to protect her. He warned her there would be problems from some of his people. But unfortunately his passing was too soon and he was unable to fully instruct her on how to manage that.”
Matteson said Alden waited to tell her side because she had a life after Elvis. She had a flourishing modeling career and was happily married from 1991 until her husband’s death in 2015. She also chose to focus instead on being a mother and raising her son away from the spotlight of Elvis.
It was only years later that she became aware of what had been written and was being said about her, most of which was started by Dick Grob, Elvis’s security chief.
Matteson said Ginger was shocked and hurt by what they had to say, and was particularly distressed over the untruths they told about her family. Elvis insiders pointed out that Ginger’s mother sued Elvis’s estate after he died.
“She couldn’t believe it,” Matteson said. “She didn’t realize that she did anything wrong and would have to defend herself.”
Matteson said Alden will address some of those topics and accusations and many more.
“She is going to talk about the good and happy times she had with Elvis, and at the same time try to clear up some misconceptions,” Matteson said. “She is very passionate about Elvis. It is really heartfelt. She is just a really warm and caring individual.”
The event will also feature live music by Alden’s nephew, Taylor Michael, who is a Nashville recording artist and county music singer-songwriter. The interview segment will be followed by a 90 minute meet-and-greet with fans.
“She will be signing autographs and we will have a few of her books for purchase,” Matteson said. “If you have one of your own, she will sign it for free. And, you will be able to get your picture taken with her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.