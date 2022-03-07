Disney fans will get to see their favorite characters this week as Disney On Ice spectacular skates into the Landers Center for seven fun-filled performances from March 10-13.
Skaters will bring more than 50 beloved characters to life in 14 stories featuring segments from favorites like “Toy Story,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid” and newer movies like “Frozen.”
The production includes over 30 songs that will have fans singing along to their favorite Disney hits such as “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata.”
“It’s amazing,” said John Stuart, a professional skater who plays Woody in the “Toy Story 4” segment. “We actually have more Disney characters of any other Disney shows that are touring. We’ve got “Pinocchio,” “Finding Dory,” “Beauty and the Beast," Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” And of course, you’ve got to have “Frozen" at a Disney on Ice show. Then we have “Snow White,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Tangled." There is something from every generation of Disney classics and the more recent favorites.”
Disney on Ice is hosted by Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, who is assisted by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy in the opening number as they lead an ensemble of characters and Disney princesses in a parade that salutes the original hosts of Disney on Ice.
“Mickey and Minnie starts us off leading the Mouseketeer Band along with Donald and Goofy who will weave the stories together,” Stuart said.
Stuart said he loves playing Sheriff Woody in the extravaganza.
“Woody is awesome to portray,” Stuart said. “He is a really cool character. It is so much fun leading the toys. The segment from “Toy Story 4” is where we are chasing Forky around. I get to lead that adventure and search for him.”
He admits though that playing a beloved character like Woody also comes with a big responsibility.
“Disney is iconic,” Stuart said. “This is my childhood and everybody else’s childhood. I grew up on Disney, so it is kind of wild to be bringing my childhood to life. And the characters we play are larger than life. We get to bring Disney to people’s hometowns in a way that you don’t get to experience it outside of the parks. You want to do the characters justice and bring people into the stories.”
This is his fifth tour with Disney on Ice. The competitive figure skater said being a part of the cast allows him to ham it up on ice and to travel all over the country and the world.
“It’s an amazing experience you get to live,” Stuart said. “It doesn’t really feel like work in a lot of ways. In addition to just loving the characters, I fell in love with it just in terms of the performance aspect of it. We focus on a lot of different things compared to competitive skating.”
Stuart said the performers are a tight-knit group. Even when not on the ice, they are watching each other perform from the wings.
“We have a little bit of a dress rehearsal time to get a feel for the ice,” Stuart said. “We just call it “class” where the entire cast will get together and skate in groups during practice. And we are lucky enough that we are able to see the show. We kind of peek out from the side.”
The Landers Center will be a special stop on the tour for him. He was in Memphis last June visiting a college friend who will get to see him perform during the stopover in Southaven.
“I’m excited to be back,” Stuart said. “I’m super lucky because I have a college friend who is a coach in the Memphis area. So I will be dragging her along to the show.”
Stuart said Disney On Ice is very entertaining and a great way for families to see and sing along with their favorite Disney characters, and also to see an amazing show with lots of stunts and magic.
“It’s an experience,” Stuart said. “The costumes are amazing on the ice and so is the lighting. And you will get to see everyone back out for one last victory lap. I think we all revert to six and ten year old no matter who your favorites are.”
Show times are Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 13 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.