EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Ferdinand Grill & BBQ
9057 Highway 51 N
Southaven
4 POWs
It’s always a treat to try someplace new to eat - well, at least new to us. I’m sure it’s no surprise to you locals though, but Ferdinand Grill & BBQ turned out to be a welcome surprise for the Dining Duo.
I must have driven by the place a hundred times over the years, but never knew there was such a nice little eatery in that strip mall on Hwy. 51 North just past Stateline Road. It also doesn’t hurt that Ferdinand’s is located next to Yum Yum’s Gourmet Popcorn.
I didn’t really know what to expect from the place, but everything on the menu sounded really, really good. I mean, can you go wrong at a place that has BBQ AND burgers? In this case, the answer is no.
Normally, I am the burger guru of the group, but our resident baddie Live Wire beat me to the punch and ordered the Ferdinand’s BBQ Burger combo ($12.25) with fries. The burger was cooked just the way she asked for it - medium well and had a nice juicy flavor. It came topped with sautéed onions, bacon, cheese, and Ferdinand’s BBQ sauce. “This is a good burger,” Live Wire said. “It’s loaded with toppings. The super villain thought the maple bacon was nice and crisp and that the vinegar-based BBQ sauce gave it a good barbecue-y flavor. “The sauce was good. It was cooked just right, and I thought the combination of toppings worked well.”
We were joined this time by the former district attorney turned bad guy Harvey “Two Face” Dent. As if I wasn’t already jealous of Live Wire and her burger, I was very envious of his choice. “Two Face” ordered a Polish Sausage combo ($8.75) with fries. The sausage was nice and plump and came served on an oversize hot dog bun. “It was a very generous size sausage,” “Two Face” said. “It had a great flavor. My guess is that it was lightly basted in their BBQ sauce as it was cooking.” “Two Face” would rate the sausage from Ferdinand’s right up there with another favorite served at the Bar-B-Q Shop in Memphis. “It’s high on my list,” he said. As far as the fries, “Two Face” didn’t think that they were homemade, but added that the folks at Ferdinand’s kicked them up a notch with some savory seasoning. “I’m pretty sure they were frozen,” “Two Face” said. “But they did take the time to add some flavor.”
Since Ferdinand’s IS a BBQ joint, I decided that somebody in our lunch group had to try the ribs. I ordered a half rack of ribs ($12.80) served wet. I normally don’t like a vinegar-based BBQ sauce. I prefer a brown sugar sweet and tangy style sauce. But I thought that the wet ribs had a really good taste. I’m not a BBQ connoisseur, so I may be off in my description, but the sauce kind of reminded me of Italian salad dressing. I thought the half rack was very filling, the meat was tender, and the price was reasonable. These aren’t my favorite ribs, but they were very satisfying and I would definitely go back again. Oh yeah, the service was great. The woman at the counter said ‘you should come on back for karaoke some night’ while we both sang a bar from the Prince Song “I Would Die 4 U” which was playing on the radio.
Overall, we were very pleased with our lunch from Ferdinand’s. The prices are reasonable. There is a lot to choose from on the menu. The portions are generous. “It’s well worth the money,” Live Wire said. “It’s a good go-to spot for a burger for sure.” We will definitely be back.
We give Ferdinand BBQ & Grill 4 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.